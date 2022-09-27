Allied Resources Group Welcomes Pete Howe as New Executive Vice President of Technical Services

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Resources Group (ARG), the holding company for a family of technical service providers, welcomes its newest team member, Pete Howe, Executive Vice President of Technical Services.

Spanning an impressive career in the energy industry, Howe joins the ARG executive leadership group having served in various high-level technical and strategic roles. Leaning on his engineering and operational background, Howe's ability to identify areas of opportunity and implement efficient processes will be the catalyst for driving the company's mid- to long-term growth strategies.

"We are thrilled Pete Howe is now part of the Allied family as our Executive Vice President of Technical Services," said ARG President and CEO, Dennis Zatlin. "His exceptional background in organizational optimization will help elevate the resources we currently have and allow us to focus on adding key pieces as we continue to advance our growth initiatives."

The addition of Howe empowers the executive team to take a deeper dive into each business unit, bringing clarity to those operations and increasing structure (when appropriate) to strengthen relationships amongst the teams and the clients they support. ARG's continued organic growth gives the company an edge, affording them the opportunity to pursue acquisitions to diversify its portfolio of businesses.

"Growth is a necessity, and having the right resources in place helps build a strong foundation," said Pete Howe. "Joining Allied Resources Group is an exciting opportunity to take an organization whose companies synergize well together and build it bigger, better than before."

Pete Howe is a Registered Professional Engineer and holds an MBA from the University of Delaware, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, and is a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).

About ARG:

ARG is the parent organization to a host of niche technical companies in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, and Ohio. ARG's subsidiaries provide engineering, technical recruiting, healthcare, industrial inspection, and construction management support services to clients in critical infrastructure sectors throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit www.argroupllc.com.

