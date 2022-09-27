PandoLogic CEO Terry Baker Wins Globee® in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®

NEW YORK and DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic , a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) and a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring solutions, announced today that The Globee® Awards named Terry Baker a winner in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®.



Designed to recognize individuals and teams behind the year’s most outstanding initiatives, the prestigious awards program celebrates the achievements of CEOs, executives and leaders from all over the world. Baker is named a Silver Globee Winner for CEO of the Year in the Technology category for significantly growing PandoLogic’s revenue and customer base.

Baker brings over 30 years of experience managing high-growth companies to his role as President and CEO of PandoLogic. In 2021, Baker led PandoLogic through its recent growth phase, including recent acquisitions. Under his leadership, PandoLogic significantly grew its revenue and customer base and earned its Great Place to Work Certification™.

“It is a tremendous honor to win this Globee and be recognized by the CEO World Awards,” said Baker. “PandoLogic has experienced incredible growth over the last three years through our product innovation, customer focus and corporate momentum. This recognition further validates the work we are doing as a team and an organization. Each and every PandoPal shares in this honor.”

The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the Globee® Awards program. The CEO World Awards seek to recognize the best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility and milestones from every major industry in the world. To see the complete list of 2022 winners, visit https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/winners .

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com .

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is the leading recruitment marketing and conversational AI platform in North America. Serving the world’s most recognizable brands, PandoLogic utilizes advanced AI technology to transform the future of recruiting. PandoLogic’s flagship product, pandoIQ, is an AI-enabled talent acquisition platform that empowers employers to reach the right candidates on the right sites for the right price. Making more than 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ automates and optimizes the complexities of job placements at scale and precision levels previously unattainable.

PandoLogic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit PandoLogic.com .

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

