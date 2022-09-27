Voyager Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy and neuroscience company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, New York, NY – Company presentation, October 4, 2022, 3:45 p.m. ET

Truist Securities Genetic Medicine Summit, New York, NY – CNS panel discussion (not webcast), October 20, 2022

The presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of webcasts are archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the modality to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from Voyager’s TRACER capsid discovery platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of programs and may elevate the field to overcome the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy vectors across neurologic disorders and other therapeutic areas.

