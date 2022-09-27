Investors in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Kohl’s Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS).



On September 2, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Kohl’s Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Kohl’s Strategic Plan was not well tailored to achieving the Company’s stated goals, that the Defendants had likewise overstated the Company’s success in executing its Strategic Plan, that Kohl’s had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms, that as a result, the Company’s Board was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl’s in the lead-up to the Company’s annual meeting, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl’s financial condition and reputation, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



