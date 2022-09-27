Clearside Biomedical to Present Corporate Overview and Upcoming Catalysts at Eyecelerator at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 Annual Meeting

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Eyecelerator conference on September 29, 2022, as part of the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons.

“We are pleased to highlight the breadth of our suprachoroidal space (SCS®) platform across ophthalmic indications,” said Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. “There are multiple upcoming catalysts related to our internal CLS-AX program and from our development and commercialization partners. In November of this year, we plan to report data from all four cohorts of our OASIS Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). We believe this data will provide more insight into the potential benefits of combining pan-VEGF inhibition from the highly potent tyrosine kinase inhibitor, axitinib, with targeted delivery to affected chorioretinal tissues utilizing our proprietary SCS Microinjector®.”

Eyecelerator @ AAO 2022 Retina Showcase Presentation

Presenting Company Showcase: Retina, Therapeutics, and Technology + Devices

Date/Time: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 2:05 PM CDT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL

Presenter: Dr. Thomas A. Ciulla, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer

About Eyecelerator

Eyecelerator is a partnership between the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) to advance innovation in eye care by connecting mission-driven entrepreneurs, investors, physicians, and global strategic executives through next-generation business conferences. For more information, visit www.eyecelerator.com.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s proprietary SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside’s first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, is commercially available in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Clearside’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical development of CLS-AX, including the expected timing of data from the OASIS clinical trial and the potential benefits of CLS-AX and product candidates using Clearside’s SCS Microinjector®. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Clearside’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Clearside’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2022, and Clearside’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Clearside as of the date of this release, and Clearside assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contacts:



Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

(678) 430-8206