Worldwide Packaging Foams Industry to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Packaging foams are crucial for many industries, from pharmaceuticals to food and beverage packaging. Polyethylene foam is commonly used packaging material. It can protect lighter and more fragile products. It is also excellent for cushioning and positioning.

These foams can be found in many forms, from extruded planks to laminated sheets. One of the most popular types of packaging foam is recycled polyethylene. Cross-linked polyethylene foam is another type, characterized by a compact feel. This material is cross-linked to produce a stronger chemical bond between two molecules.



Market Dynamics:

Growing demand from packaging industry and strong growth in e-commerce industry are major factor propelling growth of the packaging foams market.

According to an estimation of the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, the total sales of e-commerce retail in North America increased by 7.8% in the 1st quarter of 2021 as compared with the 1st quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the globe, the U.S.'s quarterly e-commerce revenue reached 200 billion. Moreover, advent of Bio-based polypropylene is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.



On the other hand, availability of green alternative like molded pulp is expected to restrict the market growth.



