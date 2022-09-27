Insights on the Depth Filtration Global Market to 2026 - Shifting Industrial Paradigms in Bioprocessing Spur Innovation in Depth Filtration

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Depth Filtration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Depth Filtration estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.

Diatomaceous Earth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Depth Filtration market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.7 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $327.7 Million by 2026

The Depth Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.7 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.11% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$327.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$353.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.



A major growth driver for the market is the rising large molecules and biologics production. Growing biopharmaceuticals demand combined with increasing expenditure on biopharmaceutical R&D drive market growth. The pharmaceutical industry is increasing demand for high quality and clean filter products for use in production of APIs and for filtering different buffers and media. The filters are mainly used for downstream purification of turbid feed streams and cell culture centrates prior to loading them on chromatography columns.

The market for depth filtration is also driven by increasing use of single-use or disposable filtration technologies. Depth filtration is a critical process required for manufacturing high quality and pure products. Depth filters would also be extensively used in wastewater purification. Deep bed-sand filters are used in final stages in treatment of potable water. Growing emphasis on wastewater purification in countries across the world would therefore emerge as an important growth driver for the market over the coming years.

Furthermore, depth filters are inexpensive and can be used easily, two other factors driving their increased adoption. Moreover, technological advancements are leading to constant changes in designs of depth filters. Depth filters available today offer better filtration capabilities than the ones before. The market is witnessing increasing demand for lower capacity filters with higher density harvest. Manufacturers are presently making all efforts to meet this market demand. Manufacturers are also focused on developing synthetic polymer depth filters which can eliminate the current limitations with conventional cellulose media.



Activated Carbon Segment to Reach $484.6 Million by 2026

Activated carbon is an ubiquitous material finding usage in a myriad of applications ranging from water treatment, air purification, to food & beverage processing, medical & pharmaceuticals production and automotive emission canisters, among others. Activated carbon filters are widely used to purge carbon dioxide, nitrogen, siloxaes, volatile organic compounds, hydrogen dioxide and also elemental metals such as mercury from natural gases odors, and other gaseous pollutants from the air. Activated carbons are cost-effective technologies that align with the environmental regulations and also hold smaller footprints in comparison to the other odor control technologies.

In the global Activated Carbon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$242.5 Million will reach a projected size of US$398.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare and Biotechnology Industries

Activated Carbon's Growing Role in Fighting COVID-19

Depth Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Depth Filtration

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Media Type

Global Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite, and Other Media Types

Analysis by Product

Global Depth Filtration Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules, and Other Products

Analysis by Application

Global Depth Filtration Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Final Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Depth Filtration Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Depth Filtration Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Significance of Depth Filtration in Winemaking

Depth Filtration Streamlines Plasma Fractionation Filtration Process

Demand for Depth Filters in Blood Particles Separation Set to Rise

High Significance of Depth Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry

Surging Biologics Production: Opportunity for Depth Filters Market

Biologics Continue to Widen their Addressable Market

Process Improvements & Advancements Strengthen Biologics Domain

Biologics: Safe Solution for Unmet Medical Requirement

Automation Gathers Steam in Biologics Domain

Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Fuel Demand for Depth Filtration Products

Combination of Depth Filtration and Other Separator Techniques Finds Use in Cell Harvesting

Depth Filters Strengthen Water Filtration Processes

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Shifting Industrial Paradigms in Bioprocessing Spur Innovation in Depth Filtration

Depth Filtration: Quickens Ascent to the Top of the Game in Gene Therapies

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

IV. COMPETITION

