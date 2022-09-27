Entourage Launches Unique Medical Cannabis Marketplace “Syndicate” Offering Premium Craft Products From Collective of In-House and Third-Party Micro Producers

Syndicate marketplace showcases a variety of specially curated products and formats made in-house and/or sourced from micro-cultivators looking for a medical distribution outlet



As a supplemental market to insured benefits channel Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate will offer clients sans insurance access a variety of brand favourites including Color & Saturday Cannabis



TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products is pleased to announce the launch of Syndicate a direct-to-patient medical cannabis marketplace showcasing a portfolio of premium craft cannabis products sourced both in-house and from third-party micro-cultivators and producers. The Company is one of the first to launch a medical-marketplace collective of craft producers.

Syndicate complements the Company’s popular medical platform Starseed Medicinal which specializes as a medical cannabis provider to clients with insurance benefits coverage. With Syndicate, patients without insurance coverage can access a comprehensive catalogue of cannabis products, formats, and brands at a competitive price point. A unique model that offers an assortment of products from various producers, including partnerships with Greenseal Cannabis, Sitka Micro, Premium 5 and QWest Cannabis; a collective of micro-cultivators looking to distribute small-batch brands into the medical channel.

“Launching Syndicate as a supplementary medical marketplace has been a long-time passion project for many of us at Entourage because it reinforces our commitment to providing optimal patient care with access to locally produced, quality cannabis products within a framework of affordability,” said Nikki Thomas, Marketing Director, Entourage. “Additionally, in supporting craft producers with a medical outlet to share their unique offerings with our patients, we are taking our medical business to the next level. Our Syndicate clients will have the same patient-centric services currently offered to our Starseed clients – all rooted in innovation, technology and education. Empowering our patients with a seamless online process and access to world-class customer service provides for a safe and responsible entry-point.”

“The original purpose for launching our Company in 2013 harkens back to our deep-seeded belief that medical cannabis as a wellness option should be made available to all eligible Canadians and we are proud to be partnering with these micro-cultivators and licensed producers who share in this mission,” said George Scorsis, CEO and Executive Chairman, Entourage. “With Syndicate, we are returning to our roots with access to medical cannabis at the heart of our purpose. We continue to advocate for cannabis medicine to be an insured benefit, but we know the reality is that not all our clients have access and this channel is dedicated to those patients.”

Canadian medical patients in Ontario (with more provinces to be added) can now register as Syndicate patients here. With more than 50 products from over five local producers expected to be available, patients may select unique products such as infused pre-rolls, topical compounds, oils, vapes, edibles, dried flower products and soon, cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’. Additionally, Syndicate offers a compassionate pricing program and fast and convenient shipping options.

Syndicate will handle the customer service, online payments and fulfillment as Entourage continues to bring many other partners into the fold in the coming months.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand and marketplace, Entourage has an industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, who together with employers and other union groups, facilitate access for insured medical patients. With the launch of Syndicate, the Company now hosts another unique medical marketplace that offers patients a collective of Canadian micro-cultivators’ products, along with the Company’s family of brands. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co.– sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, which launched in select provinces summer 2022.

