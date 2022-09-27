New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Variable Message Signs For Intelligent Transportation System Market By Component, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320942/?utm_source=GNW



Global variable message signs for intelligent transportation system market is expected to register an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to rapidly increasing number of vehicles and thus caused road accidents.Surge in the demand for variable message signs for intelligent transportation system is also due to rising concerns among the population toward maintaining the long-term safety of the vehicles on road.



The system plays an important role in allowing the driver to maintain safe distance during the drives, thereby driving the growth of the global variable message signs for intelligent transportation system market in the upcoming five years.

Variable message signs are electronic and intelligent display panels for road traffic management that allow text and graphic variable messages to be combined, resulting in a more effective means of controlling traffic.The aim of using these systems is to provide the vehicle driver mandatory or advisory information regarding the road and the drive-way.



The system has advantages that includes decreasing the driver’s stress during variable driving faults, along with managing the travel time and enhancing traffic safety.

Growing Concerns For Real-Time Traffic Management

Real-time traffic management is a highly concerning aspect of traffic management.The stress over real-time traffic management is increasing due to rapidly increasing road accidents and road kills that are often avoidable and may occur due to lack of concentration and due to human mistakes.



To decrease such avoidable road accidents, applications of the variable message signs for intelligent transportation system is increasing and thus aiding the growth of the global variable message signs for intelligent transportation system market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing number of accidents have taken severe toll all around the world.Highly populated countries and increasing demand for personal vehicles add to the growing instances of the accidents.



Every year, the lives of approximately 1.3 million people are cut short as a result of road traffic crashes all around the world. Although strict regulations toward following the traffic rules are implemented, driving through the difficult terrains and difficult roads often leads to increasing cases of accidents.

Market Segmentation

The global variable message sign for intelligent transportation system market segmentation is based on component, technology, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on component, the market is differentiated between hardware and software.



By technology, the market is fragmented into electro-mechanical signs, reflective flip-disk signs, and light emitting signs.Based on application, the market is bifurcated into active traffic management, highway advisory radios, road/weather information system, and others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe & CIS, South American, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profile

Skyline Products, Inc., Triple Sign System AB, 3M Company, Daktronics Dr., Valmont Industries, Inc., Yaham Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., McCain, Inc., Wanco Inc., Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd., Onnyx Electronisys Pvt. Ltd., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global variable message signs for intelligent transportation system market.



