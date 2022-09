Cognition Therapeutics Awarded $2.14 Million in Supplemental Grant Funding from NIA to Support SEQUEL Clinical Trial

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX) announced today that the company has received a $2.14M grant award from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to support completion of the ongoing SEQUEL Study of CT1812 in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The aim of the SEQUEL trial is to investigate whether treatment with CT1812 results in a normalization of the EEG patterns, as measured by quantitative electroencephalogram (qEEG).



“Although the Covid 19 pandemic slowed down the progression of the SEQUEL trial, receipt of this grant award puts us in a position to propel this study forward to its conclusion,” explained Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition’s president and CEO. “The NIA has been tremendously supportive of our research to date, and we look forward to a continued collaboration with the Institute as we advance CT1812 through the clinic. We also want to extend our gratitude to the patients who enrolled in SEQUEL and the team at Amsterdam UMC who remained engaged through the pandemic.”

The SEQUEL study is enrolling 16 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (MMSE 18-26), each of whom are randomized to receive either CT1812 or placebo once daily for 28 days (period 1). After a 14-day wash-out period, participants cross over into the other treatment arm for an additional 28 days (period 2).

The purpose of this study is to assess the safety and efficacy of CT1812 and to determine how well a once-a-day oral dose is tolerated. The study will also measure the impact of CT1812 on the electrical activity in the brain, specifically those electrical impulses in the theta band. Theta waves have been implicated in the processing of information and formation of memories, and changes in theta power may signal neurological dysfunction. The study is taking place at the Amsterdam UMC Dept. of Neurology/Alzheimer Center and Brain Research Center with Everard (Jort) Vijverberg, M.D., Ph.D., serving as principal investigator. The NIA awarded Cognition a $3.2 million grant (R01AG058710) in 2020 to support the study and has now subsequently awarded $2.14 million in 2022.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

