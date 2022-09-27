The Worldwide Hygroscopic Building Material Industry is Projected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hygroscopic Building Material Market by Adsorption Process, End Use, Type (Inorganic Minerals, Inorganic Salts, Natural Materials, Molecular Sieve, Silica/Silicon Dioxide), Application (Building Material, Structural) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hygroscopic building material market size is projected to grow from USD 818 million in 2022 to USD 1,120 million by 2026.

Rising demand from emerging markets and growth of construction industry globally are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of hygroscopic building materials.



Inorganic Minerals/Clays accounted for the largest share in the hygroscopic building material market in terms of value

The inorganic minerals/clays segment dominated the overall hygroscopic building material market, with a share of 34% in terms of value, in 2021. The market size of the inorganic minerals/clays segment was USD 268.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 376.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022. The segment dominates the market due to their increasing demand for concrete as well as structural applications owing to their superior hygroscopic properties, ease of availability, and low cost.



Dewatering additives is the fastest growing construction material application of hygroscopic building material

Dewatering is defined by the MPCA Construction Stormwater General Permit as "the removal of surface or groundwater to dry and/or solidify a construction site to enable construction activity." Construction sites often have pits, trenches, or low-lying areas, whether from the site's existing topography or from excavated areas that can fill with water. This water often needs to be removed and discharged from the area to allow work to continue and to prevent damage and accidents to the structural integrity of the site. Hygroscopic materials such as polymers, alumina, and clays are widely used as dewatering additives in the building & construction industry to remove excess water using chemical processes.



North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for hygroscopic building material

Europe is the second-largest market for hygroscopic building materials. Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and Russia are the major countries in the European hygroscopic building material market. The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. The increasing necessity of a pleasant working environment in industries of these countries is driving the demand for hygroscopic building material market in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Hygroscopic Building Material Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Hygroscopic Building Material Market, by Application and Country, 2021

4.3 Hygroscopic Building Material Market, by Type

4.4 Hygroscopic Building Material Market, by End-Use

4.5 Hygroscopic Building Materials Market, by Country

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand from Emerging Markets

5.2.1.2 Growth of Construction Industry Globally

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental and Safety Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Population and Rapid Urbanization

5.2.3.2 Increase in Residential, Industrial, and Commercial Construction

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Depletion of Raw Materials

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Manufacturers

5.4.3 Formulators

5.4.4 End Consumers

5.5 Raw Material Analysis

5.5.1 Concrete

5.5.2 Silicon Di-Oxide

5.5.3 Zeolite

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Mapping

5.8 Macroeconomic Analysis

5.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.9.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.9.2 Effects on GDPs of Countries

5.9.3 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

5.9.4 Impact on End-Use Industries

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Tariffs & Regulations

5.13 Operational Data

5.14 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.15 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

5.16 Patent Analysis

6. Hygroscopic Building Material Market, by Adsorption Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Physical Adsorption

6.3 Chemical Adsorption

7. Hygroscopic Building Material Market, by End-Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Increase in Retail, Office Spaces, and Hotels is Contributing to Growth of Commercial Buildings

7.3 Residential

7.3.1 Urbanization and Migration of People Coupled with Increasing Population are Driving Demand

7.4 Industrial

7.4.1 Increase in Industrialization to Drive Industrial Buildings Segment

8. Hygroscopic Building Material Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Inorganic Minerals and Clays

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Activated Alumina and Bentonite Clay is Driving Market

8.2.2 Bentonite Clay

8.2.3 Activated Alumina

8.2.4 Kaolin

8.2.5 Kieselguhr

8.2.6 Sepiolite

8.3 Inorganic Salts

8.3.1 Growing Use of Calcium Chloride and Calcium Oxide in Building Concrete Materials is Driving Demand

8.3.2 Calcium Oxide

8.3.3 Calcium Chloride

8.4 Natural Hygroscopic Materials

8.4.1 Renewed Interest in Natural Hygroscopic Materials due to Recent Demand for Sustainable Materials in Construction Processes

8.4.2 Activated Carbons

8.4.3 Wood

8.5 Molecular Sieve

8.5.1 Zeolite-Based Molecular Sieves are Most Commonly Used Hygroscopic Building Materials

8.6 Silica/Silicon Dioxide

8.6.1 Use of Silica in Asphalt, Brick, Cement, Concrete, Drywall, Grout, Mortar, and Tile is Propelling Demand

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Polymer

8.7.2 Straw

9. Hygroscopic Building Material Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building Material

9.2.1 Amorphous Silica, Activated Alumina, and Calcium Oxides are Mostly Used for Their Superior Moisture Adsorbing Ability

9.2.2 Concrete Material

9.2.3 Dewatering Additives

9.2.4 Water Retention Sheets

9.2.5 Water Retention Tapes

9.2.6 Others

9.3 Structural Application

9.3.1 Roofing Application Accounts for Significant Share of Hygroscopic Building Material

9.3.2 Roof

9.3.3 Wall

9.3.4 Others

10. Hygroscopic Building Material Market, by Region

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2021

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Market Evaluation Matrix

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2022 (Tier 1)

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Participants

11.6 Company Industry Footprint

11.7 Company Region Footprint

11.8 Strength of Strategy Excellence

11.9 Business Product Footprint

11.10 Start-Ups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix

11.10.1 Progressive Companies

11.10.2 Responsive Companies

11.10.3 Starting Blocks

11.11 Competitive Scenario

11.11.1 Acquisition

11.11.2 Other Developments

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Porocel Corporation (Evonik)

12.1.2 W.R. Grace

12.1.3 Clariant

12.1.4 Basf Se

12.1.5 Arkema Sa

12.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

12.1.7 Jalon

12.1.8 Hengye Inc.

12.1.9 Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.10 Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

12.2 Other Key Companies

12.2.1 Graver Technologies

12.2.2 Absortech

12.2.3 Sercalia

12.2.4 Molsivcn Adsorbent Co. Ltd

12.2.5 Zeolyst International

12.2.6 Sorbead India

12.2.7 Zeochem

12.2.8 Silicycle Inc.

12.2.9 Haycarb plc

12.2.10 Kureha Corporation

12.2.11 Nedex

12.2.12 Alfa Aesar

12.2.13 Molecular Products Inc.

12.2.14 Multisorb Technologies

12.2.15 Ep Minerals

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0wmjw

