Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Global Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 44.7 Billion at CAGR of 10.2% by 2030 – Reports and Insights

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fresh report has been published and added, recently, in the massive database of Reports and Insights, which is developed using verified research methodologies and proven analytical approaches. The report determines diverse eminent factors and trends encouraging the market growth of the global UCaaS market. The research study is entitled “ Unified Communications as a Service Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030”, which profoundly examines the global market evolution, along with the in-depth knowledge of the future market potential and the statistics implicated in the development of the respective market during the forecast period of 2021-2028. For the avail and interest of the readers, the report arrives at the conclusion with a special emphasis on the comprehensive profiling of the leading players in the global UCaaS or Unified Communications as a service market. The Unified Communications as a Service market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 20.4 Bn by the end of 2022 and expected to reach at a value of US$ 44.7 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 10.2%.

Unified Communications as a Service Introduction

UCaaS or Unified Communications as a service can be distinguished as the most acclaimed expression in the entirety-as-a-service economy. Whilst the idea of unified communications has been in the vicinity for a long time, the as-a-service paradigm makes a completely coherent technology pile more approachable to the masses. As per analysts and researchers, UCaaS and UC are both ideas that impart similar attributes, such as telephony and voice, audio and video conferencing, real-time presence, and messaging. The crucial distinction in both of them is that UCaaS is emceed by an individual provider. This means that one does not have to put up any of its own infrastructures to get going.

The cloud-based and pliant nature of UCaaS makes it an exceptional option for businesses of all extents. With the help of UCaaS, one can also prevent the primary expenses time and again clearly related to putting up a state-of-the-art communication strategy. All the same, one can still get to make an acquaintance with the fresh disruptive technology on the market. Owing to this, the global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market is projected to rise significantly in the following years.

Unified Communications as a Service Market Segmentation

The global Unified Communications as a Service market is segmented on the basis of solution, enterprise size, vertical, and region.

By Solution

Software

Integrated UCaaS Platform/Suite

Standalone Solutions

Audio & Video Conferencing

Hosted IP Telephony/VoIP

Collaboration Platform

Unified Messaging

Services

Professional Services

Integration & Deployment Service

Consulting Services

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & CPG

Travel & Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Military & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Unified Communications as a Service Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global Unified Communications as a Service market are:

RingCentral

8x8

LogMeIn

Mitel

Cisco

Vonage

Fuze, Inc.

Microsoft

Google

Verizon

BT

Orange S.A.

DialPad

StarBlue

Windstream

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Intrado Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation

Masergy

Revation Systems

