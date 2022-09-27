Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Global Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 44.7 Billion at CAGR of 10.2% by 2030 – Reports and Insights

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fresh report has been published and added, recently, in the massive database of Reports and Insights, which is developed using verified research methodologies and proven analytical approaches. The report determines diverse eminent factors and trends encouraging the market growth of the global UCaaS market. The research study is entitled “Unified Communications as a Service Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030”, which profoundly examines the global market evolution, along with the in-depth knowledge of the future market potential and the statistics implicated in the development of the respective market during the forecast period of 2021-2028. For the avail and interest of the readers, the report arrives at the conclusion with a special emphasis on the comprehensive profiling of the leading players in the global UCaaS or Unified Communications as a service market. The Unified Communications as a Service market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 20.4 Bn by the end of 2022 and expected to reach at a value of US$ 44.7 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 10.2%.
Unified Communications as a Service Introduction
UCaaS or Unified Communications as a service can be distinguished as the most acclaimed expression in the entirety-as-a-service economy. Whilst the idea of unified communications has been in the vicinity for a long time, the as-a-service paradigm makes a completely coherent technology pile more approachable to the masses. As per analysts and researchers, UCaaS and UC are both ideas that impart similar attributes, such as telephony and voice, audio and video conferencing, real-time presence, and messaging. The crucial distinction in both of them is that UCaaS is emceed by an individual provider. This means that one does not have to put up any of its own infrastructures to get going.
The cloud-based and pliant nature of UCaaS makes it an exceptional option for businesses of all extents. With the help of UCaaS, one can also prevent the primary expenses time and again clearly related to putting up a state-of-the-art communication strategy. All the same, one can still get to make an acquaintance with the fresh disruptive technology on the market. Owing to this, the global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market is projected to rise significantly in the following years.
Unified Communications as a Service Market Segmentation
The global Unified Communications as a Service market is segmented on the basis of solution, enterprise size, vertical, and region.
By Solution
Software
Integrated UCaaS Platform/Suite
Standalone Solutions
Audio & Video Conferencing
Hosted IP Telephony/VoIP
Collaboration Platform
Unified Messaging
Services
Professional Services
Integration & Deployment Service
Consulting Services
Support & Maintenance
Managed Services
By Enterprise Size
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Retail & CPG
Travel & Hospitality
Transportation & Logistics
Military & Defense
Others
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Unified Communications as a Service Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in global Unified Communications as a Service market are:
RingCentral
8x8
LogMeIn
Mitel
Cisco
Vonage
Fuze, Inc.
Microsoft
Verizon
BT
Orange S.A.
DialPad
StarBlue
Windstream
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Intrado Corporation
NTT Communications Corporation
Masergy
Revation Systems
