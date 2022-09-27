New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Axial Flow Pump Market By Type, By Industry, By Application, By Material, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320937/?utm_source=GNW



The global axial flow pump market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2027.Factors such as the growing investments in wastewater treatment plants and increased oil & gas activities drive the demand for the global axial flow pump market.



The flourishing oil & gas industry, especially in the Middle East and Africa region, and the growing focus of the leading authorities on the development of the petroleum and power generation industry are further expected to influence the market demand in the forecast period. With the rise in demand for freshwater, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and advancements in technology, the demand for the global axial flow pump market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The global axial flow pump market is segmented into type, industry, application, material, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the type, the market is fragmented into mini-watt and high-power pumps.



The high-power axial pump dominates the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, 2023-2027. There is a massive demand for axial flow pumps in different applications, including flood dewatering, wastewater treatments, and water treatments.

Based on industry, the market is divided into wastewater & water, oil & gas, petrochemical & chemical, food & beverages, mining, and others.The food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.



The rise in investments by food & beverage market players and the use of pumps in the manufacturing process is expected to fuel the segment demand in the coming years.

The key players operating in the global axial flow pump market are Xylem Inc., Grundfos, Sulzer Ltd., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Pentair plc., Weir Group PLC, Wilo SE, Leo Group Co., Ltd., ETEC S.A., ITT Inc., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017 – 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Global Axial Flow Pump market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Global Axial Flow Pump market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global axial flow pump market based on type, industry, application, material, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Axial Flow Pump market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Axial Flow Pump market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Axial Flow Pump market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Global Axial Flow Pump market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Global Axial Flow Pump market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Axial Flow Pump market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Axial Flow Pump manufacturers, end users, service providers and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of Axial Flow Pump’ products and services and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Axial Flow Pump

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Axial Flow Pump market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Miniwatt

o High Power

• Market, By Industry:

o Wastewater & Water

o Oil & Gas

o Petrochemical & Chemical

o Food & Beverages

o Mining

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Irrigation

o Land Drainage

o Flood Control

o Recirculation

o Water Treatment

o Others

• Market, By Material:

o Aluminium

o Cast Iron

o Brass

o Bronze

o Ceramics

o Nickel-Alloy

• Market, By Region:

o North America

o APAC

o Europe

o MEA

o South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Axial Flow Pump market.



