Public Web Data Gathering Company Oxylabs Launches Its First Impact Report

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxylabs, a leading provider of large-scale public web data collection solutions, starts a more consistent sustainability journey by launching its first impact report. The document will be a baseline for the company to measure its sustainability efforts and performance.

"During the journey of our growth, we've been constantly raising the bar and setting high standards for ourselves and everyone we work with. However, even though some of our efforts and actions could be labeled as sustainable, we didn't have a clear sustainability strategy up until now. This is where we plan to catch up in the upcoming years. Our first step is the Impact Report for the year 2021, which helped us identify areas we are already active in and those that need more attention", says Julius Černiauskas, CEO of Oxylabs.

The Oxylabs first impact report was guided by 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations (SDG) as a point of reference. The company's actions and impact were measured with regards to SDG targets and indicators. Starting with the baseline of this impact report, Oxylabs plans on releasing a comprehensive sustainability report prepared in accordance with the most popular reporting principles in 2023.

The two key focus areas identified by Oxylabs are Quality education (SDG4) and SDG9 Industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG9).

Oxylabs, which operates in a highly competitive and innovation-driven environment, views lifelong learning as critical. Therefore, the company seeks to provide learning and development opportunities for Oxylabs employees, tech and data society as well as academia, NGOs, communities, and public institutions.

Recently, Oxylabs launched a global pro bono initiative, "Project 4β". The project was created to ease access to public web data for those that solve critical questions and missions. Through "4β", Oxylabs supplies the know-how, infrastructure, and resources pro bono to academic institutions, researchers, and organizations.

Under another focus area - Industry innovation and infrastructure - Oxylabs seeks to inspire not only cutting-edge technologies but also an ethical approach to web scraping. This objective will be supported by three pillars: research and development, strengthening patent portfolio, and reliable infrastructure.

In addition to these two main focus areas, Oxylabs intends to pay more attention to environmental actions in order to be a part of a global movement for a better future.

Oxylabs Impact Report 2021 can be downloaded here.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a premium proxy and public web data acquisition solution provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, a large patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the data acquisition industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, Oxylabs was named the fastest-growing public data gathering solutions company in Europe in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list.

