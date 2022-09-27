Global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Report 2022: Featuring Cisco, Dell, Intel, Huawei & Others

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network function virtualization (NFV) market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.14% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Trends and Drivers:

Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and information technology (IT) industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. This has increased the requirement for advanced network management and NFV systems to handle the growing network traffic and data complexities. Furthermore, widespread adoption of virtual appliances is also driving the market.

They are usually based on various networking operations, such as traffic forwarding, monitoring, security, caching, intrusion detection systems and domain name service. NFV offers optimized network scalability and agility to manage the entire network and improve its overall performance, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. It can also be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and private cloud computing services for enhanced flexibility. Other factors, including the growing demand for data center consolidation and server virtualization, along with increasing investments in the 5G network technology, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Offering:

  • Software
  • Orchestration and Automation
  • Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premises

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

  • Small and Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

  • Virtual Appliance
  • Core Network

Breakup by End-User:

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Government and Defense
  • Education
  • IT and Telecom
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

