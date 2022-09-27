Payment Integrity Leader CERIS Promotes Two Executives to Senior Management Roles

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERIS, a CorVel company and leader in payment integrity solutions, announced today the promotion of two executives to senior vice president positions.



James Contos, who oversees CERIS’ itemized bill review and DRG validation business, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations after serving as Vice President of Operations since July of 2014. In his new role, he will ensure the strategic direction of operations aligns with continued CERIS growth. His vision and direction will help shape new document technology, streamline turnaround times, build specialty audit types and improve recovery efforts.

Mark Johnson has also been promoted to Senior Vice President of Product Development. He joined CERIS in December 2019 as Vice President of Product Management. In his new role, Johnson will be tasked not only with overseeing product management and implementations, but will expand his responsibilities to provide guidance and direction to strategic partnerships, contracting, pricing, sales support, marketing and accounting.

“James and Mark’s contributions and industry knowledge have made a significant impact to our overall growth,” said CERIS President Greg Dorn. “In their new roles, they will help us to continue to lead the industry in payment integrity services. I am proud they are helping to lead our organization.”

About CERIS

CERIS, a leader in both prospective and retrospective claims review and repricing, combines clinical expertise and cost containment solutions to ensure the accuracy and transparency in healthcare payments. Accuracy and validation services include itemization review, DRG validation, facility repricing, contract and policy applications, review of implants and devices, and primary payer cost avoidance. Its proprietary universal chargemaster contains billions of charge items from more than 97% of the nation’s hospitals, helping to ensure the accuracy and objectivity of each claim review.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s payment review services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s service offerings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.