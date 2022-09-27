New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passivated Emitter Rear Cell Market By Component, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320930/?utm_source=GNW



The global passivated emitter rear cell market is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast years, 2023-2027.Increasing demand for better and more efficient energy storage solutions to meet the growing energy requirement worldwide is the primary driver for the global passivated emitter rear cell market.



Solar panels with passivated emitter rear cells (PERCs) contain an extra layer covering the typical solar cells’ backs, increasing the efficiency and output of electrical energy from solar radiation.The safety of the solar panels can be enhanced by using PERC (passivated emitter rear cell) modules.



These modules are able to reduce back recombination and prevent longer-wavelength solar light from turning into heat energy, both of which are detrimental to the device and its performance.Market players are continuously making high-end investments in research and development activities to find new innovative solutions and upgrade the existing infrastructure.



Further improvements to the device are being made to lower installation and maintenance costs in addition to improving its efficiency. Modern PERC panels make better use of available space and operate more efficiently even when fewer panels are put in, which reduces installation time and expense.

The global passivated emitter rear cell market segmentation is based on component, type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is divided into monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and thin film.



The monocrystalline segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Monocrystalline passivated emitter rear cell is a combination of single-crystal cell, passivated emitter cell, and back cell.



The solar panel provides high flexibility and has various placements viability & tilt options without compromising efficiency. Monocrystalline passivated emitter rear cells are also efficient in case of low lighting; thus, regions such as Europe can effectively use these for power generation.

The major market players operating in the global passivated emitter rear cell market are Targray, Aleo Solar, SunPower Corporation, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, and Trina Solar.



