Global Nanomedicine Market Report 2022: Shifting Preference Towards Personalized Medicines Bolsters Sector

The global nanomedicine market size reached US$ 203.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 433.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Nanomedicine Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Nanomedicine is highly beneficial in the treatment of oncological, neurological, urological, infectious, ophthalmological, orthopedic, immunological and cardiovascular diseases. In line with this, shifting preference for personalized medicines is also contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, various technological advancements in the nanoscale technologies for improved diagnostic procedures are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
Pharmaceutical manufacturers are using nanorobotic systems and other novel solutions for the effective administration of nanomedicines. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Nanomolecule Type:
- Nanoparticles
- Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
- Liposomes
- Polymers and Polymer Drug Conjugates
- Hydrogel Nanoparticles
- Dendrimers
- Inorganic Nanoparticles
- Nanoshells
- Nanotubes
- Nanodevices
Breakup by Product:
- Therapeutics
- Regenerative Medicine
- In-Vitro Diagnostics
- In-Vivo Diagnostics
- Vaccines
Breakup by Application:
- Clinical Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Clinical Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Nanomedicine Market
6 Market Breakup by Nanomolecule Type
7 Market Breakup by Product
8 Market Breakup by Application
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Luminex Corporation
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Nanobiotix
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Starpharma Holdings Limited.
