Global Nanomedicine Market Report 2022: Shifting Preference Towards Personalized Medicines Bolsters Sector

The global nanomedicine market size reached US$ 203.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 433.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Nanomedicine Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Nanomedicine is highly beneficial in the treatment of oncological, neurological, urological, infectious, ophthalmological, orthopedic, immunological and cardiovascular diseases. In line with this, shifting preference for personalized medicines is also contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, various technological advancements in the nanoscale technologies for improved diagnostic procedures are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are using nanorobotic systems and other novel solutions for the effective administration of nanomedicines. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Nanomolecule Type:

Nanoparticles

Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

Liposomes

Polymers and Polymer Drug Conjugates

Hydrogel Nanoparticles

Dendrimers

Inorganic Nanoparticles

Nanoshells

Nanotubes

Nanodevices

Breakup by Product:

Therapeutics

Regenerative Medicine

In-Vitro Diagnostics

In-Vivo Diagnostics

Vaccines

Breakup by Application:

Clinical Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Clinical Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Nanomedicine Market



6 Market Breakup by Nanomolecule Type



7 Market Breakup by Product



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

General Electric Company

Luminex Corporation

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nanobiotix

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Starpharma Holdings Limited.

