Vme TV Expands Its Distribution With Charter

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vme TV, the network that is built for and created by the Latino community, is excited to announce today that it is broadening its distribution after reaching an agreement with Charter Communications for carriage on its Spectrum Mi Plan Latino and Latino View video packages.



Charter’s addition of Vme TV to its Latino-themed TV lineup expands Vme TV’s ability to deliver its compelling programming to the U.S. Hispanic audience. “Latinos have a strong desire to see a wider range of representation, especially when it comes to content that depicts more inspirational and uplifting figures. We are excited to partner with Charter and continue to bring our programming to more families with the highest quality and truly educational values,” said Eligio Cedeño, CEO of Vme Media Inc.

Vme TV’s carriage with Charter means the network will be available to Spectrum video customers everywhere across the company’s 41-state operating footprint, which includes TV markets with some of the highest Latino populations in the U.S. such as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, and Tampa.

“Charter has long been committed to delivering programming that reflects the diverse interests and perspectives of our customers,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter. “Our agreement to carry Vme TV will provide millions of Spectrum customers access to its engaging, entertaining, and inspiring Spanish-language content.”

Sindy Benavides, CEO of LULAC, the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States had this to say: “LULAC has long been a proud partner of both Vme TV and Charter Communications for many years so we could not be more delighted to welcome the news that Charter has added Vme TV to Spectrum’s Latino-themed TV lineup in markets with some of the highest Latino populations in the country. Now even more of our communities can access Vme TV’s high-quality Spanish-language offerings that both educate and entertain.”

About Vme TV

Vme TV, is a premiere national Spanish language television network that provides a quality alternative to Latino families by selecting programming that is engaging, empowering, educational and entertaining. Vme is available in millions households in the United States, distributed via Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH Network, and AT&T U-verse. The 24-hour digital broadcast service is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and inspiring families in Spanish with a contemporary mix of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions, and popular public television programs specially adapted for Hispanics. To find your local channel or to learn more about Vme TV, visit www.vmetv.com or follow us on social media via www.facebook.com/vmetv or www.twitter.com/vmetv.

CONTACT: