Women Making Waves Introduces New NFT Collection to Raise Funds for Sexual Assault Survivor Advocacy and Reform

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched globally today, Women Making Waves NFT (WMW) is the world’s first NFT collection and community membership which uses 50% of all sales to fund the overturning and scale of women’s rights law reform in Australia and the United States.



Co-founded by repeat tech entrepreneurs Jess Wilson (30) and Hayley Evans (43) out of Sydney, Australia, the pair have aligned with global leaders in women's rights law reform, mental wellbeing and technology to bring together a community of supporters committed to funding and scaling the reform of outdated women's rights laws.

The WMW NFT collection consists of 10,000 unique digital collectibles comprised of five female characters – a lawyer, barrister, judge, psychologist and an entrepreneur – tailored towards a millennial and Gen Z audience with more than 650 traits making each individual piece wholly unique. Each purchase unlocks access to an exclusive digital education platform housing bespoke content from WMW wellness partner The Chopra Foundation and its Never Alone initiative, which supports a worldwide movement committed to building peaceful, just, sustainable, healthy and joyful communities.

The inspiration behind this initiative comes from a very personal ‘why’ and something close to Co-founder Jessica Wilson's heart.

At just 25 years old, Jessica Wilson already had a booming business spanning 130 countries. The Sydney-based entrepreneur had recently placed as a runner-up on a Chinese reality TV show searching for the next billion-dollar business idea.

Airing to over 15 million people per episode, the series - “The Next Unicorn” - had thrown Jess into the paths of the business elite: billionaires, high rolling celebrities, and other powerful leaders of industry - all keen to work with Jess.

But in 2016, while meeting with a prospective investor during what she thought was going to be a business meeting, Jess was brutally sexually assaulted.

Shocked, she reached out to her mentor - someone she had idolized for years - only to be told to turn the other cheek.

Against advice, and against the odds, Jess picked herself up and commenced a lawsuit against her high-powered attacker. After 18 months, she won. Now she wants to use her experience to change the law to work in favor of survivors.

In 2020, Jess joined forces with Hayley Evans, a global business, impact leader and tech investor who was responsible for building and scaling of the Tavistock Groups ($14B) tech investment portfolio across 3 continents and actively grown a portfolio of companies to employ 350 people.

Many women’s rights laws and sexual assault laws in Australia were established over 120 years ago. When women couldn't vote or open a business, let alone start one to disrupt the legal industry. While laws in more recent years have been reformed to better reflect today’s societal values, these changes are made by underfunded lobbyists and not-for-profits who continue to be under-resourced and restricted to reach a point of scale.

The business model involves engaging with proven law reform experts such as Nina Funnell of #LetUsSpeak (Australia) a Walkley Award winning journalist and pioneer behind the #LetHerSpeak Campaign which developed the strategy and implemented the work to overturn the gag laws out of Tasmania alongside Australian of the year Grace Tame and The Giving Block the #1 crypto donation solution, which provides an ecosystem for nonprofits and charities to fundraise Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies (United States), who has already contributed to funding organizations who have changed accumulative 30+ women’s rights laws out of the United States impacting 30 million people to date.

