ShipStation Partners With Jitterbit to Embed Intelligent Automation With ERPs, Driving Efficiency for Merchants

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced a new partnership with ShipStation, the world’s leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution. The partnership will create more seamless shipping processes for merchants and improve the customer experience. It will also bring quicker and easier onboarding to third-party applications for merchants.



Using intelligent automation, Jitterbit will be able to connect ShipStation to enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems without IT help or development work for implementation. E-commerce customers will be able to combine the two systems with just a few clicks. It will also minimize the strain on IT infrastructure, eliminating the need for human support and improving the end-customer experience by providing automated workflows between ShipStation and an ERP.

Many in the industry still rely heavily on manual processes to carry out day-to-day tasks, such as shipping processes and data entry. This new partnership answers this market need for automation by enabling users to automatically push data from current applications to ShipStation, providing accurate customer information and preferences.

With the new partnership, e-commerce companies will be empowered to:

Remove bottlenecks such as finding carrier prices, printing labels and processing orders.

such as finding carrier prices, printing labels and processing orders. Reduce time spent populating data between an ERP and ShipStation. Relevant order and shipping information is automatically sent to inventory and shipping teams, warehouses and third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

populating data between an ERP and ShipStation. Relevant order and shipping information is automatically sent to inventory and shipping teams, warehouses and third-party logistics (3PL) providers. Eliminate missed shipments by providing customers with the correct order at the correct time.

by providing customers with the correct order at the correct time. Provide accurate, up-to-date inventory counts within 3PLs.

within 3PLs. Provide a centralized view of e-commerce data for departments and teams.

“For e-commerce businesses to succeed in today’s crowded retail environment, integration and automation are key to a seamless shipping process,” said Ron Wastal, senior Vice President, Business Development, Channel and Alliances at Jitterbit. “Our new partnership with ShipStation will help merchants easily connect systems, which results in reduced errors, time savings and an overall better customer experience.”

“We are always looking for ways to drive greater value for our customers and stay ahead of market trends when it comes to integration technology,” said Bill Pryor, Vice President of Channels at Auctane. “Jitterbit is an optimal partner to help bring greater value to merchants. Our goal is to make shipping as easy and seamless as possible, and with Jitterbit, we can deliver efficiencies in syncing and managing shipping with a few simple clicks.”

Jitterbit can help companies integrate ShipStation with all of the leading accounting systems, ERPs, customer relationship management (CRMs), and ticketing solutions including MS Dynamics, Salesforce, Zendesk, Sage, Epicor, Exact Macola, Intuit QuickBooks and SAP.

Join Jitterbit and ShipStation for a live demo during SuiteWorld, September 27-30 in Las Vegas. Jitterbit, a silver sponsor of the event, will be at booth #1012 and ShipStation will be at booth #1043.

For more information, visit www.shipstation.com/partners/jitterbit/ .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit .

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in Austin, El Segundo, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, Atlanta, and St. Louis. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com .

