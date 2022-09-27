Kokopelli Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Award-Winning SUP

BOULDER, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOKOPELLI, the Colorado-based creators of lightweight and packable inflatable packrafts, has officially launched a brand new Kickstarter campaign in order to ensure family, friends, and those looking for the perfect gift for the outdoor enthusiast is available come the holidays. The campaign, launching September 22nd and spanning 31 days, will allow Kickstarter backers to receive the first shipment of this first-of-a-kind product.





The new SUP is a groundbreaking development for those who enjoy traveling long distances with their paddle boards. The Chasm-Lite, which recently won one Gear Junkie’s coveted ‘Best in Show’ award at the 2022 Outdoor Retailer expo, is able to pack down into a backpack, carry-on luggage, or thrown under a car seat. When purchasing a Chasm-Lite you will also be receiving a four-piece paddle (carbon shaft), single 9-inch fin, nano barrel pump, dry bag backpack to store and carry the board accessories, repair kit, and leash.

“At Kokopelli we’re always looking at ways to get you into nature easier and more quickly,” said Kokopelli Director of Marketing Kyle Rajaniemi. “We have 10+ years of designing and manufacturing ultra-lightweight inflatable products and believe we can bring that expertise to the world of SUP’s. People can bring The Chasm-Lite to that remote alpine lake without having to worry about how big or heavy it is.”

The new Chasm-Lite weighs in at an eye-popping 12.9 lbs and only 17.7 lbs when you add the key accessories. Despite the ultra-lightweight design, the SUP still is able to support 250 lbs of weight, giving users plenty to work with when looking to access those deep and remote locations via SUP.

More on the world's lightest and packable SUP can be found here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0W1aIoaaZ1A) and on their Kickstarter page http://kck.st/3dw4K0j.

Learn more about Kokopelli at www.Kokopelli.com and follow them @kokopelli on their social channels to get up to date content and product information.

About KOKOPELLI

KOKOPELLI was founded out of a garage in Denver, Colorado. Our Vision is to create the opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to explore nature in its most serene settings. We accomplish this by developing a line of high quality packrafts through extensive research and development and by listening to our customers' wants and needs. Today we are growing toward the future, where we focus to keep education, community, and performance at the core of our business. To learn more please visit us here: http://www.kokopelli.com



Media Contact

Meteorite PR | Eric Henderson | ehenderson@MeteoritePR.com | 307.690.2984

Attachments