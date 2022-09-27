Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Announces New Canadian Location in Quebec

Dallas, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world’s largest barbecue concept continues its expansion across Canada, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing its Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ and southern hospitality to the beautiful community of Sherbrooke, Quebec.

The new location is planned to open by the end of the year and will bring its delicious hickory smoked meats, iconic southern style sides, and sauces to the Sherbrooke community. They will also offer their award-winning catering services perfect for any size family gathering or event.

Local Franchisee, Emmanuelle Parent, is a lifelong Canadian resident who has lived in Quebec for 12 years. She brings her passion for restaurant industry to the Texas style BBQ concept and other Dickeys brands, as she currently owns and operates multiple sushi concepts in Quebec. Parent says that she chose Dickey’s because there is nothing else like it in the area, and she wanted to bring something new and exciting to the people of her community.

“Emmanuelle is going to be a great addition to the Dickey's Family,” said Dickey’s Executive VP of International Development and Support, Jim Perkins. “She has been amazing to work with during each step of the development process, and I can't wait to see the incredible success she will have when she opens later this year. Be on the lookout for a grand opening event to kick off Legit. Texas. Barbecue. in Quebec!”

With the latest addition, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to move Texas-Style BBQ into the international cuisine category. There are plans to further expand in Canada, adding to Dickey’s list of international locations. Dickey’s is available across the globe in Canada, Brazil, Egypt, Pakistan, Japan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, making them the largest barbecue franchise in the industry. Learn more about why Dickey’s franchise is the perfect business to join!

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

