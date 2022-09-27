Sevāredent Sourcing Solutions and Pacira BioSciences Collaborate to Provide Expanded Access to EXPAREL for Patients Undergoing Oral and Maxillofacial Procedures

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sevāredent Sourcing Solutions, a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) that creates a competitive advantage for like-minded dental organizations through best-in-class vendor partnerships that drive supply chain value and efficiency, and Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today announced a joint initiative to provide expanded access to EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) for patients undergoing oral and maxillofacial (OMFS) procedures ranging from third molar and full mouth extractions to dentures and implants.



This collaboration, which advances Sevāredent’s goal of improving patient outcomes and reducing exposure to opioids and their associated risks, provides easy access to EXPAREL—including comprehensive product training and onboarding support from Pacira—for more than 1,800 dental offices across the United States.

“The patient experience, and particularly the recovery process, is paramount for individuals undergoing oral surgery procedures. Many patients express concerns about both postsurgical pain and opioid exposure,” said Blake Hibray, Sevāredent President. “By partnering with Pacira to offer a long-acting local analgesic like EXPAREL to our vast network of dentists and oral surgeons, we believe we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients undergoing oral and maxillofacial procedures by effectively managing their pain and simultaneously decreasing their risk of opioid exposure during the recovery period.”

EXPAREL has been studied across a wide variety of oral and maxillofacial procedures including full arch implant, third molar extraction and soft palate surgeries.

“The Sevāredent partnership is another important step toward advancing our commitment to provide a non-opioid pain management option to as many patients as possible,” said Dave Stack, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. “Given the national awareness on the burgeoning opioid crisis, dental patients and their caregivers—often their parents in the case of wisdom tooth extraction patients—are increasingly motivated to seek out providers who offer a non-opioid alternative like EXPAREL that can reduce or eliminate opioid exposure while providing prolonged pain control for several days. We are thrilled to partner with Sevāredent to increase access to providers and patients alike.”

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera°®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About Sevāredent

Founded in 2019, Sevāredent helps dental organizations join together to drive significant cost savings and value so patients can afford dental care. Our strong strategic supplier relationships provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and value for our members. These savings, relationships, and efficiencies contribute to our collective commitment to help dentist deliver world-class dental care at an affordable price.

Additional information can be found at www.Sevaredent.com.

About EXPAREL®

EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated in patients 6 years of age and older for single-dose infiltration to produce postsurgical local analgesia, and in adults as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks. The product combines bupivacaine with multivesicular liposomes, a proven product delivery technology that delivers medication over a desired time period. EXPAREL represents the first and only multivesicular liposome local anesthetic that can be utilized in the peri- or postsurgical setting. By utilizing the multivesicular liposome platform, a single dose of EXPAREL delivers bupivacaine over time, providing significant reductions in cumulative pain scores with up to a 78 percent decrease in opioid consumption; the clinical benefit of the opioid reduction was not demonstrated. Additional information is available at www.EXPAREL.com.

Important Safety Information about EXPAREL for Patients

EXPAREL should not be used in obstetrical paracervical block anesthesia. In studies in adults where EXPAREL was injected into a wound, the most common side effects were nausea, constipation, and vomiting. In studies in adults where EXPAREL was injected near a nerve, the most common side effects were nausea, fever, and constipation. In the study where EXPAREL was given to children, the most common side effects were nausea, vomiting, constipation, low blood pressure, low number of red blood cells, muscle twitching, blurred vision, itching, and rapid heartbeat. EXPAREL can cause a temporary loss of feeling and/or loss of muscle movement. How much and how long the loss of feeling and/or muscle movement depends on where and how much of EXPAREL was injected and may last for up to 5 days. EXPAREL is not recommended to be used in patients younger than 6 years old for injection into the wound, for patients younger than 18 years old for injection near a nerve, and/or in pregnant women. Tell your health care provider if you or your child has liver disease, since this may affect how the active ingredient (bupivacaine) in EXPAREL is eliminated from the body. EXPAREL should not be injected into the spine, joints, or veins. The active ingredient in EXPAREL can affect the nervous system and the cardiovascular system; may cause an allergic reaction; may cause damage if injected into the joints; and can cause a rare blood disorder.