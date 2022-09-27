Endexx’s HYLA Division Secures Two Purchase Orders Exceeding 200,000 Units

HYLA Completes First Production Run on New 4500 Puff Vape System

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC:EDXC), a provider of innovative, plant-based, and sustainable health and skincare products, today announces that its recently acquired (controlling-interest) HYLA division, secured two major purchase orders for its new innovative vape-delivery product that holds 4500 puffs per built in cartridge unit.

Combined, the orders represent a 150,000-unit order and a 52,000-unit order for over 200,000 units within the first month of the acquisition of Hyla. The newly innovated “No-Nic” (zero- nicotine) vape product produced by HYLA offers 4500 puffs per disposable unit. This expanded puff capacity far exceeds the capacity of its competitor’s products worldwide. Formulated with Guarana and Levodopa, this product is forecasted to replace the recently banned nicotine products sold internationally where vape products are available.

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx, stated “HYLA’s new product line fills a major gap created by the banning of flavored nicotine vape products. We believe plant-derived products are the alternative and the solution that meets market demands today. The two purchase orders came from prominent distributors in the West Coast region of the US and a large western region in Asia. These orders expand both our international and domestic distribution networks helping to expedite our growth initiatives.”

About Hyla

Hyla develops and distributes zero-nicotine plant-powered, vape-delivered products made with vegan formulations and functional plant extract ingredients. Hyla harnesses the power of Guarana and Levodopa to create plant-derived high-performance botanical products. For more information: www.tryHyla.com

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all natural, plant-derived topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health. www.endexx.com

