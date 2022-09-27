Oatly Debuts Original YouTube Cooking Show That Asks the Burning Question, “Will It Swap?”

MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: “OTLY”) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced the global launch of its original YouTube cooking show, “Will It Swap?” Produced and created by Oatly, the four-episode series convenes a group of eccentric and charming characters and challenges them to swap Oatly for dairy in their time-honored and favorite recipes.



Taking its suite of oat-based products to the stovetop and oven, the series explores the culinary potential of Oatly’s oat drinks, oatgurts and more, as consumers become increasingly interested in and embracing of the plant-based movement. According to a recent U.S. omnibus survey conducted on behalf of Oatly1, 71% of Americans would consider swapping in plant-based products in place of dairy when cooking or baking. In the same survey, however, 53% of respondents cited taste as a reason for any reluctance to give it a try. “Will It Swap?” abounds with both skepticism and humor to ultimately reveal that most dishes, when swapped, turn out equally as delicious.

“With this series, we’re spotlighting real people with very strong and vocal opinions on the dishes they make and the ingredients they use. We knew that if an Oatly product didn’t swap, they’d let us know, and there would be no editing around it,” said Jeremy Elias, Global Editorial Director at Oatly. “None of the characters had considered swapping a plant-based alternative for dairy, so this was an opportunity to put our products to the test and capture both the successes and potential flops. Unsurprisingly though, nearly all of the dishes created satisfied even the toughest of critics: friends, customers, and families of our cast. It proved what we always preach: Oatly products don’t compromise on taste.”

EPISODE GUIDE

Each episode was shot on location in the U.S. and runs 7-8 minutes in length. All episodes are dropping Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Oatly’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/OatlyTV).

Chef Ararat’s Armenian Spinach Pie Goes Dairy-Free

A home-cooked traditional Armenian meal from Chef Ararat, served on a neighborhood sidewalk in NYC’s East Village, with yogurt made from Full Fat Oatly, but not Oatgurt for some reason.

Biceps, Bodyslams & Dairy-Free Stroganoff!

Big muscles, a tiny carton of Oatly Creamy Oat, and all the action you can fit into a gym while cooking Salmon Stroganoff with professional wrestler Superbeast and bodybuilder Sumyra.

Indian Family Recipes, Minus Dairy Plus a Garage

A typical day in the life of the multi-generation Patel-Bhowmick family, except with a bunch of cameras and a film crew as they cook Dum Aloo using Oatgurt in place of yogurt.

Vic’s Italian Cream Puffs Without the Cream

Former corrections officer Vic regales us with tales of his Brooklyn borough as he plans his cream puffs with Whippable Creamy Oat and Full Fat Oatly, a twist on a recipe he once got into fisticuffs to defend.

The launch of “Will It Swap?” is being supported by a marketing campaign to promote the series across Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok. Consumers can also visit Oatly.com to read more about the series and its cast, including recipe ingredients and directions for their original dishes featured in each episode. Season Two of “Will It Swap?” is already greenlit and is scheduled to begin production in Europe, featuring yet another real-life cast living in the region. Casting calls are currently underway.

Oatly’s mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet’s resources. Related, the same survey also revealed that more than half (51%) of Americans cited health benefits as the main reason for swapping plant-based milk for dairy in their cooking, further validating the growing trend of plant-based eating and its potential for mainstream adoption.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

1Oatly partnered with the independent research firm Researchscape International to conduct an online survey of 1,086 U.S. adults in September 2022. Results were weighted to be representative of the overall U.S. population by eight demographic variables.

