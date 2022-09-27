Genasys Inc. Announces Multi-Year Enterprise Software Services Contract from Global Automaker

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced a Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract from the North American group of a global auto manufacturer, the Company's second customer in the Automotive sector. The Company's enterprise software services are replacing a competitor's system.



“GEM software will facilitate the delivery of life safety alerts and other critical event notifications to the automaker's employees in the U.S., Canada and Mexico,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "GEM will provide best-in-class capabilities under the multi-year SaaS agreement, including a custom-branded mobile staff application with tracking, automated weather warnings, polling, enterprise-level reporting and analytics, as well as FEMA IPAWS monitoring for local situational awareness.

“This is the second global automaker to select GEM to better safeguard its domestic and international workforce,” Mr. Danforth continued, “With real-time situational awareness in a single dashboard that features duress buttons, field check-ins and recipient locations, GEM helps keep people safe and businesses working.”

Easily integrated with active directories, Human Resources, visitor management, and building control systems, GEM empowers enterprise customers to protect workers, traveling employees, contractors, and visitors. GEM delivers emergency notifications through voice calls, SMS, email, desktop alerts, social media, and other channels to help ensure critical communications are received before, during, and after crisis situations. By adding a powerful and intuitive orchestration and management layer on top of existing physical and digital infrastructure, GEM extends the clarity, reach and range of critical communications.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys' critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.