Defunkify announces appointment of new President and CMO Bobby Turner in period of growth

Oregon, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defunkify, the household cleaning product brand committed to removing harmful, toxic chemicals from our homes, is pleased to announce the growth of its leadership team with the addition of Bobby Turner, as President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Bobby brings over three decades of management experience within retail. Prior to Defunkify, Bobby held positions at every level within Whole Foods Market, from in-store leadership to Regional President, growing multiple brands through in store execution and partnerships. Most recently he was a senior consultant at Simpactful, a proven leader of CPG companies and retailers. Bobby will support Defunkify in its growth ambitions by applying his expertise in business development, driving revenue, profit growth, team building, and community engagement.

The appointment follows a period of significant growth for Defunkify. The brand recently announced the nationwide rollout in the U.S. of its line of laundry detergents at Whole Foods Market, moving the needle on its mission to rid toxic chemicals from household cleaning products.

“We want to get toxic chemicals out of the products we use every day in our homes. In order to achieve this, we need to set our ambitions on growth, which is why I am ecstatic to announce the appointment of industry leader, Bobby,” states Richard Geiger, CEO of Defunkify. “He brings a wealth of industry expertise and knowledge that will be crucial as we look to the next stage of our growth journey. We are so happy to welcome Bobby to the Defunkify team.”

“Many people worry about what’s in their food, but we know so little about what’s in our household cleaning products that we use every day, and the transparency and honesty of Defunkify’s products and brand is what drew me to the company, ” shares Bobby Turner, new President of Defunkify. “I am proud to be working for a company that leads with its mission and truly cares about the world around it and I look forward to being part of its growth!”





Defunkify is a household cleaning products brand that is committed to removing harmful toxic chemicals from our homes. Founded by experts in Green Chemistry, Defunkify formulates laundry detergents, stain removers and surface cleaners that are the best performing products on the market to get rid of odors, stains, and grime, and are safer than conventional products. They recently worked with EWG to achieve EWG Verified certification (EWG’s highest rating) for all 5 of their Free&Clear products. Their products have also been awarded the US EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award in both 2020 and 2021. Defunkify uses their ProvenSafe™ process to formulate high-performance products in-house with innovative ingredient selection and state-of-the-art toxicity analysis to form the most effective solutions that are safe for people and the planet. Consumers can have peace of mind, knowing that Defunkify products deliver exceptional performance, without use of nasty toxic chemicals or synthetic fragrances, and they provide full ingredient transparency- right on the bottle. For more information on Defunkify, visit defunkify.com or connect with us on Instagram @defunkify, on Facebook @defunkify or on Twitter @_defunkify.



