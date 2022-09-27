New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Caisson Foundations Market By Type, By Material, By Application, By Function, By Construction Method, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320929/?utm_source=GNW



The global caisson foundation market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the growing need for more dependable and efficient infrastructure under aquatic bodies primarily drive the demand for the global caisson foundations market.



Numerous infrastructure projects, including bridge piers, concrete dams, abutments in rivers, oceans, lakes, breakwaters, and other shore construction work, are expected to influence the market demand during the forecast period.

Caisson foundations are pier foundations that are created as hollow constructions and built on land or in water where a building is to be constructed.In order to generate a vacuum atmosphere, the hollow structure is filled with concrete.



The construction and utilities of the caisson foundations will determine whether or not they be included in the future infrastructure.A water-retaining structure that would produce a dry environment for underwater development is possible when infrastructure such as bridges and piers are built using sophisticated geotechnical engineering techniques.



Applications of caisson foundations are not limited to underwater constructions.The foundations are often utilized for large and multi-story buildings and other structures.



Increasing population and the demand for residential accommodation for the growing population are driving the construction of high-rise buildings, skyscrapers, etc., thereby aiding the global caisson foundation market growth in the next five years.

The global caisson foundation market is segmented into type, material, application, function, construction method, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is segmented into box, open, and pneumatic.



The open segment is expected to capture the highest market share during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Open-type caisson foundations are being used in undersea infrastructure and the growing use of open caisson in ship and bridge maintenance is driving the segment demand.



Open caissons don’t have a base layer and are best used with soft clays.The leading edge of the caisson, where water frequently accumulates, is sloped at an angle to assist the sinking vertically and reduce friction.



However, a pump is provided to drain the water from inside the caisson.

The major market players operating in the global caisson foundation market are Weinstein Retro-fitting Systems, Nicholson Construction Company, AGA Construction, Inc., Evergreen Caissons Inc., Shelly Foundations Inc., Bronte Construction, Eastern Caisson Corporation, McCrossin Foundations, LLC, Foundation Structures Inc., McCrossin Foundations, Arntzen Corporation.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global caisson foundations market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global caisson foundations market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global caisson foundations market based on type, material, application, function, construction method, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global caisson foundations market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global caisson foundations market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global caisson foundations market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global caisson foundations market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global caisson foundations market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels, and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global caisson foundations market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global caisson foundations market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Caisson Foundations Market, By Type:

o Box

o Open

o Pneumatic

• Caisson Foundations Market, By Material:

o Timber

o Steel

o Reinforced Cement Concrete

• Caisson Foundations Market, By Application:

o Piers

o Dock Structures

o Large & Multi-Floor Buildings

o Bridges

o Others

• Caisson Foundations Market, By Function:

o Soil Retention

o Water Retention

o Transfer of Loads

o Others

• Caisson Foundations Market, By Construction Method:

o Prefabrication

o Transportation

o Positioning and Immersion

o Ballasting

• Caisson Foundations Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global caisson foundations market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

