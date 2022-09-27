Tech in Motion Announces Memfault as 2022 Best Tech Startup Finalist

Finalists selected for 2022 Timmy Awards, and public voting will determine Bay Area’s best

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault , provider of the first IoT reliability platform, is a 2022 Best Tech Startup Finalist in the 8th Annual Timmy Awards, selected by the local tech community and Tech in Motion. The awards program is dedicated to celebrating the top tech workplaces across North America. With regional winners decided by voting here , it will be the Bay Area’s tech community who decides if Memfault will represent the Bay Area in the North American round, judged by industry leaders from companies like Netflix, Salesforce, and PayPal.

“Our Best Tech Startup category is one of the most competitive, with such innovation and growth happening in the tech industry,” said Lindsay Lewis, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion creator, Motion Recruitment . “We are excited to have such progressive finalists to represent the tech community.”

This year Tech in Motion has implemented exciting new elements to the Timmys, starting with the first-ever Startup Pitch Off during nominations, where seven startups competed to advance to the finalist round. Additionally, Tech in Motion has added break-out sessions to the night of the event, themed around the categories of the evening by top leaders in the industry, to make the experience truly engaging.

Memfault offers the first device reliability engineering platform that gives developers a more scalable and sustainable process to transform how they build and operate IoT devices. Founded in 2018 by embedded engineers at Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble, Memfault gives developers a more scalable and sustainable process to accelerate go-to-market, de-risk product launches, cut product costs, and deliver overall superior products. Memfault’s platform works on most Bluetooth devices with cross-platform support for MCU (including QCC), AOSP, and Linux, and gives device developers unmatched visibility into, and control over, devices in the field.

“Being selected as a Best Tech Startup finalist by Tech in Motion is so powerful because few other awards are evaluated by professionals with such deep technological expertise and insight,” said François Baldassari, CEO, Memfault. “With explosive IoT market growth, developers need a central platform to reduce costs and development time that simultaneously improves product quality and reliability. We couldn’t be more honored that our ability to deliver the industry’s first solution to solve this challenge is underscored by our being named a Timmys finalist.”

In addition to Best Tech Startup, the 2022 Timmys will also be handing out awards in five other categories: Best Tech for Good, Best Tech Enterprise Employer, Best Tech Work Culture, Best Workplace for Diversity and Best Tech Manager. As voting kicks off to determine the Regional Winners, ending October 5, the local tech community can vote once daily for who they want to move on to the North American Awards.

On November 10th, the 2022 Timmy Awards Ceremony will be a digital experience streaming on Brand Live, with on-air intros and acceptance speeches from this year’s best tech startups, managers and employers. To join the celebration, see all Regional Finalists and learn more, visit the Timmy Awards page.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is a North American events and community platform that brings local tech professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, by IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, LA, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Please visit www.techinmotionevents.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and event

About Memfault

Memfault is the first IoT reliability platform that empowers teams to build more robust devices with software at scale. Memfault applies device reliability engineering (DRE) techniques to transform the way developers build and operate IoT and edge devices. As IoT applications continue to grow in complexity, it is more important than ever for developers to have Memfault’s performance monitoring, device debugging, and OTA update capabilities built into their devices. Memfault was built to enable developers with a more scalable and sustainable process to accelerate go-to-market, de-risk product launches, cut product costs, and deliver overall superior products. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator.

