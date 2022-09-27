New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market By Service, By Perforation Type, By Well Type, and By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320927/?utm_source=GNW



The global oil & gas perforatory services market is projected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the increased shale gas exploration activities and the growing complexity of reservoir conditions.



Besides, high oil & gas production to meet the increasing energy requirements across various end-user industries is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

To meet the expanding energy needs, 8,8391 thousand barrels of oil per day was produced globally in 2020, according to BP’s statistical evaluation of world energy 2021.An increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration activities brought on by the strong demand for oil, significant end-user industries, and the rapid economic development of developing nations, are expected to boost the market growth.



The need for oil and gas drilling operations is rising due to the need to seek unexplored hydrocarbon sources for use in transportation, manufacturing, power production, and other applications. The global oil & gas perforatory services market is anticipated to benefit from developments in drilling technology, lower natural gas prices, and improved supply and distribution infrastructure over the forecast period.

In cased wells, the perforation technique is utilized to create a connection between the reservoir and wellbore, and as a result, it is crucial for increasing well productivity and recovery.The global oil & gas perforatory services market is anticipated to benefit significantly from high-end investment in research and development activities for upgrading stress-rock testing of the charging system and finding cutting-edge solutions to minimize damage and boost production during the forecast period.



The demand for the global oil & gas perforatory services market is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period as a result of the incorporation of reactive materials from oilfield-shaped charges, advancements in analytical techniques, and the usage of 3D-digital imaging technologies.

Leading authorities are working to develop the renewable energy sector to minimize the adverse environmental effects and reduce carbon footprints, which is predicted to limit the usage of conventional energy sources, which could restrict the market growth.

The global oil & gas perforatory services market segmentation is based on the service, perforation type, well type, regional distribution, and competition.Based on the well type, the market is divided into horizontal well and vertical well.



The horizontal well segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market as they require the reperforation of old wells.

Market players operating in the global oil & gas perforatory services market are Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International, WellMax Oilfield Technologies, GeoDynamics, Liberty Oilfield Services LLC, and HLS Asia Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global oil & gas perforatory services market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global oil & gas perforatory services market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global oil & gas perforatory services market based on service, perforation type, well type, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global oil & gas perforatory services market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global oil & gas perforatory services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global oil & gas perforatory services market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global oil & gas perforatory services market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global oil & gas perforatory services market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global oil & gas perforatory services market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global oil & gas perforatory services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market, By Service:

o Laboratory Services

o Perforatory Design

o Shaped Charges

o Gun Systems

o Conveyance Services

• Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market, By Perforation Type:

o Round Hole

o Square Hole

o Slot Hole

• Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market, By Well Type:

o Horizontal Well

o Vertical Well

• Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global oil & gas perforatory services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320927/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________