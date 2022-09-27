Scott Goodwin Joins Ultra-Low Power Semiconductor Leader Ambiq As Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq® announces that Scott Goodwin has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In his role, Scott will primarily oversee Ambiq's accounting and finance teams, among other corporate functions.



Scott has over twenty years of experience in accounting and finance roles, from his time at Deloitte to, most recently, CFO positions at publicly-traded and private equity-backed organizations.

"It's my absolute pleasure to announce that Scott has joined Ambiq as our Chief Financial Officer," said Fumihide Esaka, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ambiq. "His expertise will catapult Ambiq to the next chapter of our 'endpoint intelligence' journey."

"I am very excited to be joining Ambiq," said Goodwin. "I hope to use my skills and experience as part of a team that will lead Ambiq's next stage of growth and advancement."

About Ambiq

Ambiq's mission is to enable intelligent devices everywhere by developing the lowest-power semiconductor solutions to drive a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and data-driven world. Ambiq is a pioneer of ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions based on the proprietary and patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT®) platform. SPOT provides a game-changing, multi-fold improvement in energy efficiency for our end customers' electronic products. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide develop products that run for weeks (rather than days) on a single charge, while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq's goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq's advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 150 million units as of April 2022. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

