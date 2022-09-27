New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Slip Lifter Market By Type, By Bushing, By Location, By Holding Component, By Region, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320924/?utm_source=GNW



The global power slip lifter market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rising need for safety measures at the oil drilling sites.



Besides, surge in demand for better and efficient drilling equipment, and rig pipe handling system is expected to boost the growth of the global power slip lifter market in the coming years.

Power slip lifters are pipe handling systems that are capable of lifting drill-collar slips, casing slips, drill pipe slips, and so on into and out of the rotating table.The lifter is applicable to both pneumatic and hydraulic systems.



The system is frequently operated using a remote or operating valve that initiates the lifting and delivering functions without any human intervention, limiting the possibility of unintentional slips, injuries, and other safety hazards. Power slip lifters are designed to set faster and enable self-centering in bushings, hence reducing tool misuse and increasing equipment life by reducing wear and tear that may occur during manhandling.

Oil rigs and drilling sites are high-risk areas for accidents due to a variety of factors such as oil leaks, improper management of drilling equipment, inadvertent wear and tear of pipe handling systems, fires, and so on.The loss suffered as a result of oil leakage, improper equipment handling, and prolonged exposure is far too great.



As a result, special safety precautions for equipment handling and employees are in high demand.Growing worries about commodities and human life losses are driving the expansion of the global power slip lifter market during the next five years.



Moreover, rapidly increasing demand for the oil and petroleum products from various end-use industries is also expected to drive the growth of the global power slip lifter market in the coming five years.

The global power slip lifter market is segmented on the basis of type, bushing, location, holding component, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is divided between hydraulic and pneumatic.



The hydraulic segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global power slip lifter market owing to the rising offshore oil drilling sites across the world.

Market players operating in the global power slip lifter market are Imenco Smart Solutions, Weatherford International, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Janki Oil Tools, Keystone Energy Tools, Den•Con Tool Co., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global power slip lifter market.



