Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Result of AGM

London, UNITED KINGDOM

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC (“Company”)
Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
AGM Statement

The board of the Company (“Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 September 2022, all of the resolutions were passed on a unanimous show of hands. The voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For (including discretion)Votes Against
1 – To receive the Annual Report and Accounts2,355,74945,000
2 – To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy2,279,790104,547
3 – To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report2,296,202104,547
4 – To re-elect Ernie Richardson as Director2,342,28250,298
5 – To re-elect Timothy Dowlen as Director2,313,84763,996
6 – To re-elect Carol Thompson as Director2,316,76050,298
7 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor2,312,85161,681
8 – Authority to allot shares2,253,99945,000
9 – Disapplication of pre-emption rights2,192,73559,754
10 – Market purchase of own shares2,343,81137,798

