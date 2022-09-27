Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Result of AGM

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC (“Company”)
Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
AGM Statement
The board of the Company (“Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 September 2022, all of the resolutions were passed on a unanimous show of hands. The voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For (including discretion)
|Votes Against
|1 – To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
|2,355,749
|45,000
|2 – To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy
|2,279,790
|104,547
|3 – To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report
|2,296,202
|104,547
|4 – To re-elect Ernie Richardson as Director
|2,342,282
|50,298
|5 – To re-elect Timothy Dowlen as Director
|2,313,847
|63,996
|6 – To re-elect Carol Thompson as Director
|2,316,760
|50,298
|7 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor
|2,312,851
|61,681
|8 – Authority to allot shares
|2,253,999
|45,000
|9 – Disapplication of pre-emption rights
|2,192,735
|59,754
|10 – Market purchase of own shares
|2,343,811
|37,798
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8181