Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Result of AGM

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC (“Company”)

Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

AGM Statement

The board of the Company (“Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 September 2022, all of the resolutions were passed on a unanimous show of hands. The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (including discretion) Votes Against 1 – To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 2,355,749 45,000 2 – To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 2,279,790 104,547 3 – To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 2,296,202 104,547 4 – To re-elect Ernie Richardson as Director 2,342,282 50,298 5 – To re-elect Timothy Dowlen as Director 2,313,847 63,996 6 – To re-elect Carol Thompson as Director 2,316,760 50,298 7 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor 2,312,851 61,681 8 – Authority to allot shares 2,253,999 45,000 9 – Disapplication of pre-emption rights 2,192,735 59,754 10 – Market purchase of own shares 2,343,811 37,798

