Global Oilfield Thread Protectors Market Size, By Material Type, By Type, By Design, By Location, By Protection Component, By Region, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

The global oilfield thread protectors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising concerns about oil spills in the environment and the increased demand for sophisticated drilling equipment.
Oilfield thread protectors are capping-like appliances used to protect the pipe threads of oil rigs while carrying oil and gas.Depending on the area and type of pipes that require such protection at the joints, these tools are frequently made of heavy-strength plastic, rubber, or metal.
Oilfield thread protectors are drill pipe, tubing, and casing components that prevent oil from spillage during transit. Pipelines from the rigs to the vessel are formed during the loading and unloading of oil into carrier vessels for further transportation and when the pipes are linked together, oil leaks may occur if necessary precautions are not taken.
Oil spills are a big hazard, whether on land or during the offshore oil extraction process.Drilling equipment is developed and planted in a precise manner.
Equipment such as hole openers, mud racks, and so on expand the size of the oil rigs, increasing the chances of oil leaks through various areas of the rig and the entire machinery. Spilled oil can cause unintentional falls among workers working on drill floors, and if it gets into the ocean, it can kill marine life.
As the demand for oil and gas and other petroleum products rises, so does oil production from various reserves around the world. This, in turn, is creating demand for oil rig safety equipment such as oilfield thread protectors, supporting the growth of the global oilfield thread protectors market over the next five years.
The global oilfield thread protectors market is segmented on the basis of material type, type, design, location, protection component, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on material type, the market is segmented into rubber, plastic, and metal.
Major players operating in the global oilfield threat protectors market are Hunting Energy Services, National Oilwell Varco, M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Inc., Norkram Limited, Tri-Star Protectors, Caplugs, Dongying Lake Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd., Venture Steels, Thread Protectors, LLC, Kannans Industrial Machinery Equipment LLC, among others.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023–2027
Objective of the Study:
• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global oilfield thread protectors market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global oilfield thread protectors market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast the global oilfield thread protectors market based on material type, type, design, location, protection component, region, and company.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global oilfield thread protectors market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global oilfield thread protectors market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global oilfield thread protectors market.
• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global oilfield thread protectors market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global oilfield thread protectors market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.
Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.
Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of the global oilfield thread protectors market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.
Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.
Key Target Audience:
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them to make strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global oilfield thread protectors market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Material Type:
o Rubber
o Plastic
o Metal
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Type:
o Pin Protectors
o Box Protectors
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Design:
o Open End
o Closed End
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Location:
o Offshore
o Onshore
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Protection Component:
o Drill Pipe
o Drill Collar
o Tool Joint
o Casing
o Tubing
o Others
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Iraq
Turkey
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global oilfield thread protectors market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Company Information
• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
