Festi hf.: Guðrún Aðalsteinsdóttir to be the new CEO of Krónan ehf.

Guðrún Aðalsteinsdóttir, engineer, has been appointed as Krónan's managing director. She will assume the position as of today, 27 September, 2022. She succeeds Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted, who was appointed CEO of Festi, Krónan's parent company, on 7 September.

Guðrún has worked at Krónan for almost two years, most recently as director of digital development and improvement projects, and before that as director of procurement and product management.

Guðrún is an operational engineer with an M.Sc. from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). She previously worked as a director at Icelandair in the operations department, where she was responsible for, among other things, sales and service of the company's aircraft, product development, purchasing, inventory management and related production. She also has international experience from New Zealand, where she worked for three years first as the head of a project agency and later as the head of consulting in the field of operational improvement and strategic planning in health care at the consulting firm Te whatu ora health. Before that, she worked at Novo Nordisk Engineering (NNE) in Copenhagen in project management and planning.

"Getting Guðrún to lead Krónan is a great benefit and strength for Festi. She is familiar with Krónan´s journey and strategic approach in recent years. We trust her to continue that work in collaboration with our close-knit and powerful staff. Guðrún has a diverse and international experience along with a clear vision that will be useful in the environment we work in," says Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi.

"I am primarily grateful for the trust shown in me to lead Krónan and the good group of people who work there. I have had the opportunity to get to know Krónan over the past two years and therefore know from experience how much knowledge, power and ambition resides within the company. There are really exciting projects ahead that I look forward to tackling. It is a privilege to be able to do it with the excellent partners of Krónan as well as those within the Festi group," says Guðrún Aðalsteinsdóttir.