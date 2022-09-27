Five Below Makes Shopping Even More Convenient With New “Buy Online Pick Up In Store” Option

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is thrilled to announce that the company is now offering customers nationwide the convenient option to buy online and pick up orders in-store. With more than 1,250 stores located across the United States, this new buying option aims to make the customer experience even more seamless by providing a new and convenient way for customers to shop Five Below’s incredible $1-5 extreme value assortment of games, tech, arts & crafts, candy, snacks, beauty and more, as well as the Company’s ever expanding Five Beyond section with premium finds for just a little extra.



“In today’s fast-paced and hectic world, we know how important it is to consumers to have convenient ways to obtain the products they want and need quickly,” said George Hill, Chief Retail Officer of Five Below. “When we launched our partnership with Instacart in 2020, our customers really enjoyed the new level of convenience it brought to their shopping experience, so we are excited to now offer customers the opportunity to buy online pick up in store.”

In addition to shopping Five Below’s incredible selection of $1-5 finds with buy online pick up in store option, customers can conveniently shop the Company’s newly launched Five Beyond section, which is available in select stores across the country. This new area includes extreme value and seasonal products that are above $5, and include even more premium products that ‘wow’ for just a little more money, while keeping prices way below the rest.

To find out more about Five Below or to shop using the Company’s new buy online pick up in store feature, please visit FiveBelow.com or download the Five Below app for iOS and Android.

