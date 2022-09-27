Elvictor Group Inc. to Participate at the 12th Annual Capital Link Operational Excellence in Shipping Forum

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG) (“Elvictor” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will participate in the 12th Annual Capital Link Operational Excellence in Shipping Forum on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Athens, Greece. Mr. Konstantinos Galanakis, CEO of the Company, will participate in a panel discussion on the Recruiting, Competence Building & The Welfare Of Seafarers.



Geopolitical events are presenting a number of operational challenges to the shipping industry and its seafarers, who frequently find themselves on the front line. Seafarers are the backbone of the shipping industry - as we all witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic - and the issues of recruitment, competence building, retention, and welfare remain core challenges as shipping companies need to ensure the long-term availability of seafarers. Adding to the challenge is also the situation with onshore personnel, as the shipping industry competes with other industries for the attraction of proper talent.

Elvictor Group is the only publicly listed US company focusing on crewing and currently offers crew management services to 110 vessels with a roster of 2,600 seafarers from 10 countries, including Georgia in which Elvictor is the largest ship manning agent.

To view the agenda and register for this forum, please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser:

https://forums.capitallink.com/opexcellence/2022/

About Elvictor Group, Inc.:

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG), a Nevada corporation, is a technology centric company driving innovation and efficiencies in global ship management. Utilizing leading edge technologies, Elvictor is developing, deploying, and converging innovative technologies that can improve vessel and crew management performance. Technologies that drive specific solutions that improve the efficient operation of vessels with cost-effective, timely, and reliable solutions. Solutions that meet the complex global regulatory compliance requirements of global crew and ship management and ensure that our clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit http://www.elvictor.com.

CONTACTS:

Elvictor Group, Inc.

management@elvictorgroup.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

Email: elvictor@capitallink.com