Porch Group Announces New Business Unit Leadership Appointments

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) (“Porch Group”), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today announced key business unit leadership appointments designed to support growth across multiple market sectors.

Nick Graham has been appointed Senior Vice President and Group General Manager of Porch Group’s Moving Division, effective September 26, 2022. Mr. Graham joins Porch Group, bringing with him a wealth of strategic marketing and marketplace acceleration experience. In his new role, Mr. Graham will be responsible for Porch Group’s moving division, which offers a complete suite of moving services nationwide, an industry-leading labor only solution, and a full-service local, long distance and corporate relation business. Most recently, Mr. Graham served as the general manager of Hotwire, a subsidiary brand of Expedia Group.

"At Porch, we are focused on creating positive moving experiences by providing people with moving services that they can love and afford,” said Matt Ehrlichman, CEO and Founder of Porch Group. “Nick’s extensive digital marketplace experience will be key to the continued development of our moving group as it continues to scale quickly.”

Mindy Barker has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Homeowners of America (“HOA”), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, effective September 26, 2022. Mrs. Barker has been serving as interim CFO since November 5, 2021. Mrs. Barker is a transformational finance and business leader with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record in corporate financial development. Recognized for her brilliant engineering of financial strategies to drive value, Mrs. Barker has garnered a strong history of accomplishments across the insurance industry.

“We are thrilled Mindy accepted a permanent position with Homeowners of America,” said Adam Kornick, President, Insurtech Division of Porch Group. “Mindy is a proven Chief Financial Officer with substantial capital markets experience and a strong background in developing financial and accounting teams, which is critical in supporting our long-term vision and continued growth.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 28,500 home services companies, such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch Group provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch Group, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

