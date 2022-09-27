Sewage Pump Market to Rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during Forecast Period, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the value of the global sewage pump market was worth US$ 11.5 Bn. The global market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global market for sewage pump is anticipated to touch value of US$ 21.6 Bn by 2031. Growing environmental awareness as well as a global shift toward wastewater treatment are what are likely to drive the global sewage pump market. A sizable portion of the global market for sewage pumps is made up of submersible sewage pumps.



Due to the rising construction of new facilities, need for treatment of wastewater is increasing. Residential sewage output rises along with the increasing number of residences, which is likely to present growth opportunities to the sewage pump manufacturers in the near future.

The major region for the global sewage pump market is Asia Pacific. The most wastewater treatment facilities are in the Asia Pacific region. India and China are two of the most populous nations in the world, and they also serve as the markets' key driving forces. Europe sewage pumps industry market is another important geographical category in the global market.

Key Findings of Market Report

As urbanization spreads rapidly, there is a corresponding growth in the need for sewage pumps as well as for systems for wastewater and water treatment. In the initial step of a wastewater treatment procedure, a sewage pump is typically employed. In developed parts of the world, there is a thriving wastewater treatment industry.





The growing demand for sewage pump is being driven by an increase in public knowledge regarding the effects of untreated water on the environment. The global sewage pump market is expanding due to the rising demand for clean water as well as the phenomenal rise in population.





The reclamation of water is growing as water supplies become more scarce. Plants for treating wastewater make it possible to reuse wastewater or dump it into the oceans safely. Thus, an increase in wastewater treatment facilities is likely to fuel demand for sewage pumps all over the world.



Global Sewage Pump Market: Growth Drivers

Of all types of sewage pumps, the submersible sewage pump category is predicted to lead the global sewage pump market, during the forecast period. The category is expected to account for a sizeable sewage water pumps market share during the forecast period. The need for submersible sewage pumps is being driven by its increasing demand from construction, municipal, and various other industries.





Based on end-user, the residential category is estimated to have a leading market share during the forecast timeline. Demand for sewage pumps is being driven by a rise in residential properties, which is also expected to cause a rise in residential sewage.



Global Sewage Pump Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Nanjing Lanshen Pump Corp. Ltd

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

The Gorman-Rupp Company

Armstrong Fluid Technology

Grundfos Holding A/S

C.R.I. Pumps Private Ltd.

Global Sewage Pump Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Surface Sewage Pump

Submersible Sewage Pump

End User

Residential

Industrial

Commercial



