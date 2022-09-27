Drone Package Delivery Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone package delivery market generated $0.94 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 43.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.94 billion Market Size in 2031 $32.1 billion CAGR 43.3% No. of Pages in Report 339 Segments Covered Drone type, package size, operation mode, end-use, and region. Drivers Surge in demand for time-efficient delivery service Rise in use of cost-effective autonomous delivery service Opportunities Increase in the demand for drones in last mile delivery Persistent technological advancements Restrains Cybersecurity issues associated with drones Limited operational bandwidth of drones

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global drone package delivery market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities and limitations in the transportation of goods and services as stringent social distancing restrictions were imposed by the government to limit the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Thus, several use cases of drone services have been developed and utilized by drone service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including lab sample pick-up and delivery and transportation of medical supplies to reduce transportation times and minimize infection exposure.

Persistent technological advancements are further expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global drone package delivery market based on drone type, package size, operation mode, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on drone type, the rotary wing segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.6% during the forecast period.

Based on range, the short-range segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the long-range segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 46.5% during the forecast period.

By operation mode, the partially autonomous segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fully autonomous segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global drone package delivery market report include Amazon.com, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Drone Delivery Canada, DroneScan, FedEx, Flytrex Inc., Matternet, Pinc Solutions, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, Workhorse Group, Wingcopter, and Zipline International Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global drone package delivery market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

