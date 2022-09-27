New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Jetting SUB Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320921/?utm_source=GNW



The global jetting SUB market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for the efficient extraction of oil & gases from the reservoir and rig pipe handling system.



Besides, high demand for oil & gas from various end-user industries is expected to boost the market growth.

Jetting SUB is a flushing jet device that dislodges debris by jetting the BOP ram cavities, annular, and wellhead.Variations in diameter enable jetting to be performed based on respective surfaces and subsea BOP stacks.



Due to the abrupt drop in fluid annular velocity, debris can accumulate inside the BOP and wellhead area during drilling. These debris can then fall back into the well during completion deployment, preventing packer installation or tubing hanger installation; thus, using jetting SUB can facilitate the drilling procedure and improve oil production.

Jetting SUB is one of many pieces of equipment that help the drilling equipment and pipeline system work more efficiently.The increasing number of reservoirs in the country and the rapidly increasing instances of new reservoir discovery will support the growth of the global jetting SUB market over the next five years.



Effective drilling equipment is in high demand for drilling sites in difficult terrains and oil production at such sites, bolstering the market growth.

Consistent research and technological advancement in drilling equipment and other tools to ensure the efficiency of oil production, safety and security at drilling sites, or responsible and efficient facilitation of related equipment is a major growth factor for the global jetting SUB market growth in the next five years. Although the cost of producing, distributing, and supplying oil and oil products is very high, the demand for energy is increasing rapidly, creating even more demand for efficient oil extraction, drilling, and supply methods.

The global jetting SUB market is segmented on the basis of clean-up type, operation, port, product type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on clean-up type, the market is divided among riser, blowout preventer, wellhead.



The riser segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising demand to secure pipelines.

Major players operating in the global jetting SUB market are Texas International, Janki Oil Tools, Autobahn Industries, Keystone Pipe Handling Tools, Premium Oilfield Technologies, General Petroleum Oil Tools, FYPE Rigid Machinery Co. Ltd., Alco Group, Shaanxi Gaoton Highlong Machinery Co. Ltd., Rbdxki Co., Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global jetting SUB market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global jetting SUB market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global jetting SUB market based on clean up type, operation, port, product type, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global jetting SUB market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global jetting SUB market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global jetting SUB market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global jetting SUB market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global jetting SUB market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global jetting SUB market using a bottom up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global jetting SUB market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Jetting SUB Market, By Clean-Up Type:

o Riser

o Blowout Preventer

o Wellhead

• Global Jetting SUB Market, By Operation:

o Platform

o Jackup Rigs

o Land Rigs

• Global Jetting SUB Market, By Port:

o 9

o 6

• Global Jetting SUB Market, By Product Type:

o Rubber Nose

o Steel Nose

• Global Jetting SUB Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global jetting SUB market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

