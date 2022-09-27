New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320920/?utm_source=GNW



The global hole opener for oil & gas market is projected to register growth at a formidable CAGR in the forecast years, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for oil & gas and the rising need for better equipment and more efficient methods for oil excavation.



Besides, the ever-growing oil and gas industry and growing demand for non-renewable resources are anticipated to boost the global hole opener for the oil & gas market.

A hole opener is a piece of drilling rig equipment used to enlarge the borehole during oil drilling.The equipment is installed either above the drill bit or above the pilot run within the existing borehole.



The primary purpose of using a hole opener is to make more room in the rig for other drilling equipment or to excavate the oil and slurry more efficiently from the specific rig.In other words, hole openers are used in hydrocarbon drilling, hydraulic drilling, and horizontal drilling.



The hole opener comes in various styles depending on the rig it is used in. The hole openers range in size from a few inches to 50 inches.



Rising demand for oil and gas across the automotive industry and growing consumer demand for energy utilization are expected to drive the growth of the global hole opener for the oil & gas market in the next five years.Besides, increasing oil production to fulfill the oil demand is expected to propel the growth of the global hole opener for the oil & gas market.



The growing use of sophisticated drilling equipment for oil production is also anticipated to boost the market growth.

The global hole opener for oil & gas market segmentation is based on the type, well type, product type, location, region, and competition.Based on type, the market is divided into fixed diameter and under-reamers.



The fixed diameter hole opener segment is expected to dominate the global hole opener for the oil & gas market due to their increased adoption to overcome balling problems in a sticky environment.

Key players in the global hole opener for the oil & gas market are Superior Energy Services, Transco Manufacturing Australia Private Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Hole Opener Corporation, Drill King International, Tasman Oil Tools, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global hole opener for oil & gas market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global hole opener for oil & gas market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global hole opener for oil & gas market based on type, well type, product type, location, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global hole opener for oil & gas market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global hole opener for oil & gas market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global hole opener for oil & gas market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global hole opener for oil & gas market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global hole opener for oil & gas market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global hole opener for oil & gas market using a bottom up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global hole opener for oil & gas market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market, By Type:

o Fixed Diameter

o Under-Reamers

• Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market, By Well Type:

o Horizontal

o Vertical

• Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market, By Product Type:

o Fabricated

o Integral

o Small Rig Hole Openers (SRHO)

• Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market, By Location:

o Offshore

o Onshore

• Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hole opener for oil & gas market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320920/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________