Obesity Canada Launches Calibre: Accredited Online Obesity CME

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obesity Canada (OC), the Canadian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (CSEM) and the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) have launched an accredited,* practical and patient-centred online obesity care course for physicians.**



Calibre (Canadian Advanced Learning in Bariatric Care) was developed over the past year by leading national and global obesity researchers and clinicians, many of whom co-authored the Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPGs), first published in 2020. Canadians who live with obesity made important contributions to the program.

Through a combination of online reading and video presentations and three live, interactive workshop sessions, Calibre covers:

Determinants and pathophysiology of obesity

Weight bias, stigma & discrimination

Evidence-based obesity treatments and supports in the Canadian CPGs (physical activity, medical nutrition therapy, behavioural/psychological interventions, pharmacotherapy and bariatric surgery)

Collaborative goal setting, managing outcomes and changing tactics

Registration for the first Calibre cohort, limited to 50 participants, is now open at https://obesitycanada.ca/calibre . The first 50 individuals to register will save $200 off the program’s regular fee.

Live sessions for the first cohort will run from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm ET on November 15, 2022, November 29, 2022 and December 13, 2022. More cohorts will be added as registration increases.

*This activity is an accredited self-assessment program (Section 3) as defined by the Maintenance of Certification Program of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and approved by the Canadian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism. You may claim a maximum of 18 hours (credits are automatically calculated). Participants should only claim credits commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

*This 3-credit-per-hour Group Learning program has been certified by the College of Family Physicians of Canada for up to 44.25 Mainpro+® Credits.

**While Calibre was developed and accredited for physicians in Canada, it is open to any licensed healthcare professional worldwide.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Nicole Pearce, Director, Professional Education & Engagement, Obesity Canada: pearce@obesitynetwork.ca