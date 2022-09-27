Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Size & Share to Hit $434.4 Bn by 2028 | 12.5 Million Chargers Would be Needed

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Vehicle Market was valued at USD 165.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass the valuation of USD 434.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

Vantage Market Research analysis of the electric vehicle industry highlights the potential for growth in this nascent sector. The report predicts that global sales of plug-in electric vehicles will exceed 15.6 million units in 2030, which is significantly higher than the 1.8 million units sold in 2018. The global electric vehicle market will witness around 30% annual sales of light-duty vehicles in 2030.

One key factor driving this growth is the growing demand for sustainable transportation, especially in some key global markets. For example, in China, we forecast that plug-in electric vehicles will account for more than 50% of new sales by 2030.

As per our findings, there are several significant opportunities for automakers and battery providers in the electric vehicle market. For instance, automobile manufacturers could design their vehicles to operate in multiple modes (i.e., on electricity or gasoline), deploy charging infrastructure, and offer a broad range of features (e.g., autonomous driving). Likewise, battery providers could focus on developing cost-effective solutions for automotive applications and enabling increased battery performance and range.

The analysis of the EV market also highlights a number of key considerations for businesses when adopting or investing in electric vehicles. These include how to Charge and Recover Vehicles, forecasting electricity demand, and building out Charging Infrastructures.

In a recent report, Vantage outlined the current state of the electric vehicle industry and what is needed to make it a mainstream transportation option.

Key Takeaways of the Global Electric Vehicle Market

The global electric vehicle market is expected to be worth USD 434.4 billion by 2028, up from USD 165.1 billion in 2021. Wherein electric vehicles battery generated revenue of 70.5%, which was followed by hybrid vehicles (25.4%), and fuel cell electric vehicle (4.1%).

More than 145 million EVs will be running across the globe by 2030.

China will be the biggest market for electric vehicles, with a cumulative sales volume of more than 20% total vehicle fleet by 2025.

In 2021, the US sold over 0.607 million EVs, which is projected to expand to reach a total fleet of over 20.6 million units by 2025. In short, the US electric vehicle market will have at least 23% of EV vehicles on the road by 2025.

However, charging infrastructure will become increasingly important as the number of electric vehicles increases. In fact, 50% of all customers who own or plan to purchase an electric vehicle in the next five years said they would need EV chargers at home and workplace.



In 2021, over 6.9 million EVs were sold across the globe. Wherein, Tesla was the clear winner with a higher share in the global electric vehicle market. The company sold almost 1 million EVs (935,950), which was around 50,366 in 2015. However, Tesla's lead will likely to increase as number of other automakers invest in more electric models. Hyundai Motor led the industry in terms of sales volume in 2013 but did not rank among the top three brands in 2016. Volkswagen (AG) and General Motors Company (GM) are expected to be among one of the leaders in 2025.

Mass players in the global electric vehicle market are already adopting many electrification trends, such as Ford, Toyota, Tata, Mahindra, Tesla, BYD, and Volkswagen. However, there are still many challenges to address before electric vehicles can become mainstream, for example, cost-effective energy storage solutions; battery durability; and regulatory hurdles (e.g., driving range and fast charging).

More than 12.5 million Charger will be Needed by 2030

There is still a lot of work to be done in terms of developing charging stations, making them available at reasonable prices, and making them accessible to all EV drivers. As battery technology improves, charging times are gradually shortened – but there is still much progress to be made in reducing recharging time to minutes or even seconds.

Ultimately, however, it's not just about overcoming these obstacles in the electric vehicle market. It's about building an ecosystem around electric vehicles that offers a compelling alternative to traditional fuel sources. This will require new business models.

By 2030, more than 50% of the world's population will live in areas where electric vehicles are the only choice for transportation. This increase ownership in electric vehicle industry and creating new demand for charging infrastructure.

India is the fastest growing electric vehicle market. As of September 2022, the country has over 1 million electric vehicles but only 1,700 public chargers. Ideally, at least 1 charger is needed behind 10-15 cars, which is 1 for more than 58 vehicles now. However, India plans to take this number from 1,700 to 46,000 by 2026 by investing over $162 million.

Europe will need around 2.9 million charging stations. In this region electric vehicle market had over 376,000 chargers, which includes both fast and regular chargers. In the US, there are more than 96,000 chargers. By 2030.

Top Players in Global Electric Vehicle Market

BMW Group (Germany)

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

Kia Corporation (South Korea)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

TATA Motors Limited (India)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India)

Tesla, Inc. (U.S.)

Volkswagen AG (Germany)

Toyota Motor Company (Japan)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)

Groupe Renault (France)

Beijing Automotive Industry Corp. (BAIC) (China)

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (China)

Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Company Ltd. (China)

NIO Inc. (China)



Vantage has published a report entitled Electric Vehicle Market: Opportunities and Implications. The report analyzes electric vehicle charging infrastructure by 2030, including detailed market data, trends, and key enablers.

The report on the electric vehicle market finds that by 2030, more than 50% of the world's population will live in areas where electric vehicles are the only choice for transportation. This increase in electric vehicle ownership is creating new demand for charging infrastructure, underscoring the importance of understanding what this infrastructure will look like and when it will be needed.

The report finds that electric vehicle growth is driven by several factors, including government initiatives to reduce air pollution, increasing the cost of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, and a growing desire to reduce carbon emissions.

China EV Market is Highly Fragmented with Over 450 Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

China is the world's largest electric vehicle market and is expected to invest over $80 billion in related sectors by 2025. However, the Chinese electric vehicle sector is highly fragmented due to a large number of local and international players. As of September 2022, China has over 450 active electric vehicle manufacturers, and collectively, they sold over 3 million EVs in 2021.

The government has launched a series of policies to promote the growth of the electric vehicle market, such as subsidies and tax breaks. In addition, Chinese automakers are trying to build their brands in overseas markets to reduce their dependence on imported components. However, this strategy has had limited success so far.

This rapid growth has made the market highly fragmented, with a large number of local and international players. Here are four key reasons why the Chinese EV market is highly fragmented:

Private suppliers dominate : China's EV manufacturers mostly rely on private suppliers for essential components such as battery cells and motors. This makes it difficult for them to cooperate and share know-how with each other, which hampers innovation in the electric vehicle market.

: China's EV manufacturers mostly rely on private suppliers for essential components such as battery cells and motors. This makes it difficult for them to cooperate and share know-how with each other, which hampers innovation in the electric vehicle market. Local automakers dominate sales : Local automakers account for around 60% of all EV sales in China. They are able to mass-produce EVs at a low cost, which gives them an advantage over foreign players.

: Local automakers account for around 60% of all EV sales in China. They are able to mass-produce EVs at a low cost, which gives them an advantage over foreign players. No joint ventures : Chinese EV manufacturers have been unwilling to enter into joint ventures with foreign players because doing so would give them limited control over their products and business operations.

: Chinese EV manufacturers have been unwilling to enter into joint ventures with foreign players because doing so would give them limited control over their products and business operations. Lack of expertise: Chinese EV makers lack the expertise required to develop new types of EVs and build complex manufacturing facilities in the electric vehicle market.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Top Companies in Electric Vehicle/EV Market by Size, Share, Historical and Future Data & CAGR.



