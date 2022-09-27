Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market to Be Worth $39.99 Billion by 2029: Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibodies play a vital role in the detection of foreign molecules (antigens). Antibodies are rapidly generated as a response to infections and have a diagnostic value. In terms of diagnostics, antibodies are used for the detection of infections, recognition of allergies, and measurement of hormones and other biological markers in the body fluids. Antibody-based immunoassays are the commonly preferred confirmatory diagnostic assays.

In its latest publication on the diagnostic specialty antibodies market , Meticulous Research®, states that the global diagnostic specialty antibodies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $39.99 billion.

The diagnostic specialty antibody market is growing on account of the high burden of infectious and chronic diseases globally, increasing funding for clinical trials and research, increasing use of immunoassays in oncology, technological advancements in immunology, and high adoption of self-testing pregnancy detection kits. Further, initiatives by public and private organizations to increase COVID-19 testing offered many opportunities for market growth. In addition, untapped opportunities in emerging economies also offer favorable opportunities for market growth.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on Type (Primary, Secondary), Clonality (Monoclonal, Polyclonal), Technique (WB, Rapid Test, IHC, IP), Conjugate, and Application (Dengue, Malaria, Hepatitis, HIV, E. coli , Tuberculosis, Pneumonia, Cancer) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on the type, the primary antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. High preference for primary antibodies over secondary antibodies owing to their property to bind directly to the antigen of interest is the key factor driving its demand in the market. The adoption of conjugated primary antibodies is higher in clinical diagnostics than secondary antibodies for different assays such as western blotting, ELISA, and IHC.

Based on clonality, the monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Monoclonal antibodies have enabled faster and more accurate clinical testing of numerous diseases. Monoclonal antibodies have become the intrinsic component in the over-the-counter pregnancy test kits.

Based on the technique, the ELISA segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. ELISA test is sensitive and used in the detection of proteins using small amounts of samples. Technological developments in ELISA techniques and the regulatory approvals and launches of ELISAbased diagnostic kits are further driving the adoption of antibodies for ELISA

Geographically, in 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global diagnostic antibodies market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Regulatory approvals and launches of antibodies or test kits containing diagnostic antibodies for COVID-19 and high disease burden due to diseases like cancer, COVID-19, hepatitis, flu, and HIV are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the availability of research funding for the studies for the diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, and COVID-19 is also supporting the market growth. Moreover, market developments like partnership agreements between the industry stakeholders for developing and increasing COVID-19 testing will further boost demand for diagnostic antibodies.

Some of the prominent players operating in the diagnostic antibodies market, implementing various strategic developments to maintain their leading positions in the market are Abcam plc (U.K.), F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Creative Diagnostics (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc.( U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.(U.S.), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (U.S.), Novus Biologicals, LLC(U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc . (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Type

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Clonality

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Antibodies

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Technique

ELISA

Lateral Flow Assay

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Immunoprecipitation (IP)

Western Blot (WB)

Immunocytochemistry (ICC)

Other Techniques

(Other techniques include immunofluorescence, flow cytometry, in situ hybridization, dot blot, radioimmunoassay, and others)

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Conjugate

Conjugated Antibodies

Unconjugated Antibodies

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Application

Infectious Diseases Respiratory Infections COVID-19 Influenza Tuberculosis (TB) Pneumonia Other Respiratory Infections

(Other respiratory infections include strep infections, pertussis, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), among others) Parasitic Infections Dengue Malaria Other Parasitic Infections

(Other parasitic infections include leishmaniasis and zika, among others) Gastrointestinal Infections (GI Infections) Salmonellosis Coli Infections Other GI Infections

(Other GI infections include cholera, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), and campylobacteriosis, among others) Blood Borne Diseases Hepatitis HIV Other Blood-Borne Infections

(Other blood-borne infections include syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea, among others) Other Infectious Diseases

(Other infectious diseases include sepsis, rubella, impetigo, and others)

Oncology

Pregnancy Detection/Fertility Testing

Other Applications

(Other applications include Alzheimer’s, autoimmune diseases and cardiac diseases, diabetes, and others)

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

