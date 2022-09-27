CarbonCure Launches Environmental Product Declaration Service for Concrete Producers

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CarbonCure Technologies, the global leader in carbon dioxide removal technologies for the concrete industry, today announced the launch of its environmental product declaration service, CarbonCure Express EPD. An EPD is an independently verified document that quantifies carbon emissions, environmental impacts and other life cycle information of a concrete product, in the same way that nutrition labels report ingredients and calories in food products.

CarbonCure Express EPD leverages real-time concrete plant data to automate and streamline product-specific environmental product declaration (EPD) generation.

The new EPD service is CarbonCure’s latest offering in its platform of solutions and services for low carbon concrete manufacturing.

A recent industry survey and new policymaking indicate surging demand for EPDs and public and private procurement of sustainable building materials, like concrete.

CarbonCure Express EPD streamlines the complex life cycle assessment (LCA) process required for EPD generation by automating much of the data collection. This enables concrete manufacturers to quickly produce accurate, product-specific EPDs, generated through a secure program and available at an accessible price. With LCA support from objective organizations like Athena Sustainable Materials Institute and final verification from trusted third parties, designers and builders can trust the accuracy of CarbonCure Express EPDs to help them make informed comparisons during procurement.



Express EPD is the latest addition to CarbonCure’s platform of solutions and services – featuring a suite of carbon removal technologies, field-leading software, revenue-boosting carbon credits and now reporting – offered as a subscription package and bolstered by personalized customer support.

“By adopting CarbonCure’s portfolio of hardware and software solutions, including our new Express EPD service, making the transition to low carbon concrete has never been easier,” said CarbonCure Chair and CEO Robert Niven. “CarbonCure now proudly provides to our customers all the tools they need to measure and reduce their carbon emissions, increase their profitability and ensure a competitive edge in the rapidly growing green building market.”

The launch of CarbonCure Express EPD comes on the heels of the passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The new federal law includes major investments, including $250 million to assist EPD adoption and more than $4 billion to specify low-embodied carbon concrete and other materials for federal buildings and transportation projects. Paired with the Buy Clean Executive Order requiring EPDs for all federal construction starting in 2023, U.S. policy is leveraging the government’s massive purchasing power to catalyze industry adoption of EPDs and sustainability.

Meanwhile, a recent Dodge Construction Network SmartMarket Brief reveals that the broader construction sector is actively seeking to reduce concrete’s carbon footprint, with 81% of structural engineers and 69% of contractors tracking the embodied carbon on their projects. Nearly all of the survey respondents indicate they use EPDs, and 68% of those EPD users report that their use increased just in the last year.

“As the demand for sustainable construction increases across the public and private sectors, so too does the demand for EPDs,” Niven said. “This is far beyond market signals – EPDs have suddenly become the new industry standard. Designers and builders want to accurately compare the carbon footprint of their materials with product-specific accounting. Using CarbonCure Express EPD, concrete producers can easily and cost-effectively create EPDs for their concrete products without disrupting plant operations.”

“CarbonCure’s solution for EPD generation is simple and yet very smart,” said Heather Brown, Vice President of Quality Control & Quality Assurance at Irving Materials, Inc. which uses CarbonCure Express EPD across its plant network. “imi is committed to sustainability and delivering to our customers in the construction sector the same, high quality concrete products with a lower carbon footprint. With CarbonCure, we offer the market an accurate benchmarking of the environmental factors of our concrete mixes while we continue to deliver the exceptional products and services that define us."

