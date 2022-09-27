Newswire Earns High Marks in G2's Quarterly Reports for Fall 2022

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newswire, a media technology company and industry leader in press release distribution, announced that it earned several distinctions in G2's quarterly Fall 2022 Reports, earning top spots in 45 categories and recognition as the best solution in 15 categories. G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. G2 bases recognition on the responses of real users from related questions featured in the G2 review form.

Authentic ratings from business professionals determine how each company ranks in each report. Newswire received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each of the usability-related questions to qualify for inclusion in the various indices.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to delivering the very best user experience possible for our customers," said Joe Esposito, Chief Executive Officer at Newswire. "We sincerely hope our passion for delivering customer success remains apparent through our business practices and the continued value we work to deliver our customers each day."

Newswire was recognized as the best solution (rank 1) in the following G2 Fall 2022 Reports:

Small-Business Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution

Small-Business Implementation Index for Press Release Distribution

Small-Business Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution

Small-Business Results Index for Press Release Distribution

Small-Business Usability Index for Press Release Distribution

Mid-Market Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution

Enterprise Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution

Implementation Index for Press Release Distribution

Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution

Results Index for Press Release Distribution

Usability Index for Press Release Distribution

Implementation Index for PR Analytics

Relationship Index for PR Analytics

Usability Index for PR Analytics

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Newswire's robust SaaS platform, enriched press release distribution network, and experience in implementing comprehensive media and marketing communications strategies are central to its ability to help clients turn their owned media into earned media. Such opportunities build brand awareness, improve search engine optimization (SEO), generate higher quality leads, and increase sales.

To learn more about Newswire's Media Advantage Platform and its integrated media solutions, visit Newswire.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients the Media Advantage Platform consisting of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through greater SEO recognition, and more sales inquiries through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Through its disruptive Media Advantage Platform, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Media Advantage Platform, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

