Vamil Divan Joins Guggenheim Securities as Biopharmaceutical Analyst

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Vamil Divan has joined the firm as a Senior Research Analyst and Managing Director on the firm’s Healthcare research team.



Dr. Divan will focus on the biopharmaceutical sector, which he has covered for more than 15 years. Dr. Divan also has 25 years of direct work experience in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. He joined Guggenheim Securities from Mizuho Securities USA, where he served as an equity research analyst for the biopharmaceuticals sector since 2019. Previous to Mizuho, Dr. Divan worked at Credit Suisse as a research analyst for 12 years, and prior to that he worked at Pfizer and Roche Pharmaceuticals and in private practice as an internal medicine physician.

“Vamil will be an excellent addition to our Healthcare research team,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities. “His expertise in the biopharmaceutical sector and diverse professional background complements our roster of analytical talent in healthcare. I look forward to his future success at Guggenheim.”

Since 2019, Guggenheim Securities has significantly expanded its Healthcare research team, which now includes Seamus Fernandez, Michael Schmidt, Ph.D., Yatin Suneja, Sandy Draper, CFA, Debjit Chattopadhyay, Ph.D., Charles Zhu, Ph.D., Jack Wallace, and Eddie Hickman, Ph.D.

Dr. Divan received his M.B.A. at New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business, his M.D. from SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine and Biosciences, and his B.S. in economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.