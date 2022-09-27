Optimum Ventures Samples 2.3 g/t Au and 5477.4 g/t Ag on the Golden Summit Zone and 26.6 g/t Au and 1003.2 g/t Ag on the BR Zone on the Harry Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Ventures Ltd. (“Optimum” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OPV) announces that the Company has received the gold and silver assays for select samples from BR, Usrula and Golden Summit zones located on the Harry property.

Highlights of the sampling include:

1.8 to 26.6 g/t Au and 282.9 to 1003.2 g/t Ag from 5 samples on the BR zone.

0.8 to 6.5 g/t gold and 131.3 to 208.1 g/t silver on the Ursula zone.

0.1 to 2.3 g/t Au and 470.3 to 5477.4 g/t Ag on the Golden Summit zone.



This photo shows the relationship of the Swann zone to the BR zone. Optimum has also exposed a small portion of the Swann zone in about 2.5 m of overburden in preparation for further exploration based on the success of this year’s drilling.





A photo of mineralization out of bedrock is attached.





Shaw drilling of 1 m holes on the Saw Cut zone has intersected abundant sphalerite (ZnS) over at least 10 m within an overall zone that is up to 40m wide. A photo is attached.





Grab sample assaying of this zone were ranging from 0.1 to 5.4 g/t Au and 10.2 to 158.4 g/t Ag (from 3 samples) associated with the strong sphalerite mineralization.

The new zone Ursula South consists of mineralization of a stockwork of galena-sphalerite veins up to 0.8 m wide over a width of 5 m. This new zone is located in an overburden area approximately 75 m south of the Ursula zone.

Assays were conducted by Seacan Labs Stewart based in Stewart BC.

About Optimum

Optimum Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Its properties and projects are all located in British Columbia and the extensions of the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia into Alaska. The company has an option agreement with Teuton Resources Corp. pursuant to which Teuton has agreed to grant to Optimum the option to acquire an up to 80-per-cent interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar properties, located near Stewart, B.C. For more information visit www.optimumventures.ca.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Edward Kruchkowski P.Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors and registered in the Provinces of British Columbia is the "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Tyler Ross

Optimum Ventures Ltd.

Tel: (604) 428-6128

